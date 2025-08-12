F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton caught out as Max Verstappen 'villain' claim emerges
A Red Bull F1 insider has opened up on his relationship with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who he said has often been portrayed as a 'villain' in the sport.
Lewis Hamilton admits he was caught out by Ferrari 'intensity'
Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the 'intensity' at Ferrari has taken him aback since joining the Maranello outfit back in January.
McLaren reveal contingency plan over tense Norris and Piastri incident
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the plan in place to try and deal with a tense incident that is set to take place between F1 team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Legendary Sky F1 pundit in EPIC Tom Hanks tribute during summer break
F1's summer break isn't all about superyachts and luxury hotels, with beloved commentator David Croft enjoying some family time in August.
How Max Verstappen caused complete FIA rules reset
Max Verstappen may be a four-time F1 champion but once upon a time, he was a teenager that Red Bull chose to roll the dice on.
