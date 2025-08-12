F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton caught out as Max Verstappen 'villain' claim emerges

A Red Bull F1 insider has opened up on his relationship with four-time world champion Max Verstappen, who he said has often been portrayed as a 'villain' in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton admits he was caught out by Ferrari 'intensity'

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that the 'intensity' at Ferrari has taken him aback since joining the Maranello outfit back in January.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren reveal contingency plan over tense Norris and Piastri incident

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed the plan in place to try and deal with a tense incident that is set to take place between F1 team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

➡️ READ MORE

Legendary Sky F1 pundit in EPIC Tom Hanks tribute during summer break

F1's summer break isn't all about superyachts and luxury hotels, with beloved commentator David Croft enjoying some family time in August.

➡️ READ MORE

How Max Verstappen caused complete FIA rules reset

Max Verstappen may be a four-time F1 champion but once upon a time, he was a teenager that Red Bull chose to roll the dice on.

➡️ READ MORE

Related