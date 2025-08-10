close global

﻿
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Ferrari, Mercedes, Montreal, 2025

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton announcement sends fans wild as Mercedes contract talks take twist

F1's beady-eyed social media fan base have been at it again reading into Lewis Hamilton's activity far too much.

Mercedes contract announcement takes twist after George Russell U-turn

George Russell is not expecting an announcement over the summer break regarding his Mercedes F1 contract.

Verstappen shows off RACY cap on F1 summer break with Kelly Piquet

It's not a summer break without Max Verstappen making some headlines, but this time it's his headwear that's raising some eyebrows.

Horner’s F1 return hits ANOTHER stumbling block

Another avenue for a F1 return has been denied for Christian Horner as speculation continues over a possible comeback.

F1 movie delivers major impact on Liberty Media finances

This summer's F1 movie proved a financial hit and after breaking Brad Pitt's box office record for any of his previous projects, the verdict has now come in over how the film impacted the sport as a company.

Hamilton FINALLY triumphs in tense Ferrari head-to-head

When it comes to F1 team-mate head-to-heads Lewis Hamilton has been on a poor run of form compared to Charles Leclerc in 2025.

