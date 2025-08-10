FIA drop embarrassing blunder in F1 standings reveal

With the sheer number of races on the F1 calendar these days, it's not hard to get confused and start to lose track of where we are in the season.

That being said, we have higher expectations of some people than we have of the average fan. Some people like, for example, the motorsport governing body that oversees the sport.

We'd all like the season to last longer (right?) but the FIA appear to be wishing away races which have already happened on their social media channels.

What are we on about? Well, the Paris-based organisation have posted up a host of graphics on their Instagram account noting the standings in a number of series they control, starting with the F1 standings 'after 13 rounds out of 24'.

FIA make counting error

If you've been keeping a close eye on this season's running, or are a pedant, or know how numbers work, you might notice a problem with that. Because we're 14 races deep and counting.

Apologies, then, to the no doubt overworked graphic designer who put this image together and just made a minor mistake. These things happen. There have been similar minor errors on these pages over the years too, as well as on our social media accounts (although anyone who has the passwords that day will deny it was them).

Oops. Credit: @fia.official on Instagram

We took the liberty of checking the count on all of the other series (WEC, WRC, Formula E, etc.) which had their own graphics on the post too, and they're all as they should be.

Unfortunately for Max Verstappen, there's also no mistake in the number of points credited to the top three in F1. He really is 97 points behind Oscar Piastri with just ten races to go. And that is not very simply lovely at all.

