Formula 1 2025 Calendar: Dates and start times of EVERY grand prix
The 2025 Formula 1 season gets underway on Friday, March 14 for the Australian Grand Prix, in what promises to be a thrilling fight for the world drivers' title.
All 10 teams and 20 drivers will take to the track for pre-season testing in Bahrain from February 26-28, before the season begins in Melbourne two weeks later.
Half of the grid has undergone a major transformation for 2025, with youngsters Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Ollie Bearman, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar all stepping up for their first full-time seasons in F1.
Liam Lawson has been promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen, whilst Lewis Hamilton will compete in his first season with Ferrari after making his official debut in January.
However, who will come out on top in the battle for the drivers' championship in 2025?
Will Verstappen claim a fifth consecutive world title, or will Lando Norris clinch his maiden championship?
Or will Ferrari and Hamilton enter the title fight, as the Brit looks to seal a record-breaking eighth world title?
Formula 1 2025 Calendar: Dates and start times
The 2025 F1 calendar will feature 24 races, with a few changes introduced for this year's championship.
Australia has returned as F1's season opener with China and Japan directly following, before the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix finally get underway.
Furthermore, the Las Vegas GP's start time has been pushed backwards and will start at 8:00pm local time this year.
Here is the 2025 F1 calendar, completed with the dates and start times of every race:
|Race
|Date
|Local Start Time
|GMT Start Time
|Australia
|March 16
|15:00
|04:00
|China
|March 23
|15:00
|07:00
|Japan
|April 6
|14:00
|05:00
|Bahrain
|April 13
|18:00
|15:00
|Saudi Arabia
|April 20
|20:00
|17:00
|Miami
|May 4
|16:00
|20:00
|Emilia-Romagna
|May 18
|15:00
|13:00
|Monaco
|May 25
|15:00
|13:00
|Spain
|June 1
|15:00
|13:00
|Canada
|June 15
|14:00
|18:00
|Austria
|June 29
|15:00
|13:00
|Great Britain
|July 6
|15:00
|14:00
|Belgium
|July 27
|15:00
|13:00
|Hungary
|August 3
|15:00
|13:00
|Netherlands
|August 31
|15:00
|13:00
|Italy
|September 7
|15:00
|13:00
|Azerbaijan
|September 21
|15:00
|11:00
|Singapore
|October 5
|20:00
|12:00
|United States
|October 19
|14:00
|19:00
|Mexico City
|October 26
|14:00
|20:00
|Sao Paulo
|November 9
|14:00
|17:00
|Las Vegas
|November 22
|20:00
|04:00
|Qatar
|November 30
|19:00
|16:00
|Abu Dhabi
|December 7
|17:00
|13:00
