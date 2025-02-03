FIA release ALL F1 race start times for 2025 season
The FIA have confirmed the official start times for all 24 races on the Formula 1 calendar in 2025, with a major change made for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Several changes to the 2025 calendar had already been announced, with the Australian Grand Prix returning as the season opener on March 16.
The first race in Melbourne will then be followed by China and Japan, before Bahrain and Saudi Arabia resume their place on the calendar for the fourth and fifth rounds.
No new races will feature on the 2025 calendar, however an amendment has been made to this year's Las Vegas GP.
FIA confirm official start times
The 2024 Las Vegas GP started at 10:00pm local time, in a race which saw Max Verstappen claim his fourth consecutive world title.
However, in 2025 the grand prix will be pushed back two hours and start at 8:00pm local time.
The changes to the street race remain the only significant alternations to the times in 2025, with the Singapore GP maintaining its status as an iconic night race.
As has become traditional, the 2025 F1 season will conclude in Abu Dhabi in a year where the championship fight is expected to be a thrilling battle between the top four teams.
Mark your calendars and set your alarms!— FIA (@fia) February 3, 2025
The 2025 @f1 start times are out 📆#FIA pic.twitter.com/1OmVT8sMHj
