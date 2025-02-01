Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

Christian Horner has broken his silence after the shock decision was revealed to axe a major figure in Formula 1.

The FIA confirmed this week that F1 steward and former driver Johnny Herbert would be leaving his role as a steward in 2025, after the governing body released an official statement.

The statement explained that the decision was ‘mutual’, as they believed Herbert's work with the FIA was ‘incompatible’ with his role as an F1 pundit delivering opinions in the media.

Herbert himself took to social media following the announcement and added that he had ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ his role as a steward, whilst also revealing that it was a ‘difficult job’.

Johnny Herbert will no longer serve as an FIA steward

Jos Verstappen complained about the FIA stewarding in 2024

Horner discusses Herbert’s FIA axe

The former Benetton driver was criticised by Jos Verstappen last season, with the father of four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, stating that there was a ‘conflict of interest’ between Herbert’s role as a steward and a pundit.

These quotes came after Verstappen was awarded a 20-second time penalty at the Mexican Grand Prix, where he came under fire for his ‘aggressive’ racing style against Lando Norris.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has since broken his silence on the shock axing of Herbert, and claimed it was not related to the penalty imposed on Verstappen.

The 51-year-old went on to state that the FIA had made the ‘right decision’, and claimed that stewards should not work in the media.

Christian Horner supports the FIA's decision to drop Johnny Herbert as a steward

"Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max. But it's absolutely the right decision," Horner said to Sky Sports News.

"You cannot have stewards working in the media.

"You don't have it in the Premiership, you don't have it in any other form of professional sport. It's totally inappropriate. You're either on the sporting regulatory side or you're on the media side.

"You can't have a foot in both camps."

