F1 News Today: Perez in Mercedes discussions as Wolff issues team statement

Sergio Perez is without a seat for the 2025 Formula 1 season, having been removed from a driving role by Red Bull over the winter.

Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has delivered a strong message to his former driver Lewis Hamilton following his Ferrari unveiling.

The official Ferrari site are currently running a sale with up to 30 per cent off their existing F1 merchandise ahead of Hamilton’s arrival.

Reason behind Hamilton Ferrari crash revealed as health update issued

The reason behind Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari crash has been revealed, after a less than perfect first track day away from Maranello.

Newey RETIREMENT plans revealed

Adrian Newey has revealed that he considered retiring following his exit from Red Bull in 2024, as he opened up on what lies in store for him when he does eventually leave Formula 1.

F1 star shares 'CRAZY' details of Hamilton's Ferrari debut

A Formula 1 star has revealed incredible details regarding Lewis Hamilton's debut for Ferrari.

