F1 history declared as STAGGERING Mercedes deal completed

A Formula 1 record has been broken this weekend as an iconic piece of sporting machinery has sold in a staggering eight-figure deal.

The team, now run by principal Toto Wolff, is accustomed to breaking F1 records, and hopes to continue their long history of success in the sport following the departure of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is Mercedes' most successful F1 driver, with the British icon having secured six of his seven drivers' titles with the outfit before moving to Ferrari this season, where he hopes to secure an eighth.

During their time as partners, Hamilton and Mercedes dominated both championships, becoming the most successful pairing in the sport's history after the star helped to secure eight consecutive constructors' victories between 2014 and 2021.

Now, another record has been broken even after Hamilton's exit from the team as the title-winning 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen has broken the record for the most expensive F1 car to ever be sold.

Lewis Hamilton has now ended a successful 12 years with Mercedes in F1

1954 Mercedes driven by Fangio sells for eight-figure sum

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz is the first of its kind to ever go under the hammer at auction for private ownership and has sold for a whopping €51,155,000 (£42,757,906.75).

The stunning silver arrow was driven by both Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss during their tenure as Mercedes drivers, with both stars of the sport remaining two of the most iconic names to ever drive for the outfit.

The 1954 Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen has broken the record for the most expensive F1 car in history

The gorgeous 1954 model in question was driven to victory at the 1955 Buenos Aires Grand Prix by future five-time drivers’ champion Fangio and features the number 16 across the shimmering bodywork.

The Stromlinienwagen, or 'Streamliner' chassis, was initially listed as going up for auction at around £41,500,000, but the final record-breaking price has now been confirmed via the Sotheby's website since the sale which occurred this afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz HQ in Stuttgart, Germany.

Mercedes also held the previous record after making another W196R available for auction at the 2013 Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it sold for £19.6m, a fraction of the sale which was completed this weekend.

