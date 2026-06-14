F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 race in Barcelona
The Barcelona Grand Prix is here as George Russell looks to convert his pole position into a win and Lewis Hamilton bids to end a long drought, and we have all you need to know about how to watch the big race live.
Kimi Antonelli made it five race wins in a row in Monaco last time out, extending his lead at the top of the standings. Mercedes team-mate Russell failed to pick up a single point and as a result has dropped to P3 in the standings.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton now sits P2 in the drivers' championship meaning this weekend's race in Barcelona could be crucial for both Hamilton and Russell to make a statement.
Will Antonelli be able to pick up a sixth consecutive grand prix victory or will Russell make the most of the opportunity to close the ever-growing gap to his teenage team-mate?
Here's how you can watch the 66-lap race in your region.
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F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix
Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).
Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:
Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times
Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|15:00 Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|14:00 Sunday
|United States (ET)
|09:00 Sunday
|United States (CT)
|08:00 Sunday
|United States (PT)
|06:00 Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|10:00 Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|21:00 Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|22:30 Sunday
|Australia (AET)
|23:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|07:00 Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|22:00 Sunday
|China (CST)
|21:00 Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|15:00 Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|16:00 Sunday
|India (IST)
|18:30 Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|21:00 Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|16:00 Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|17:00 Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|16:00 Sunday
How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|*United States
|Apple TV
|China
|Shanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN
|Canada
|RDS, TSN
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet
|Luxembourg
|RTL Lux, Sky DE
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 Sport
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
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