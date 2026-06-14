close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton grinning at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Lewis Hamilton grinning at the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 race in Barcelona

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

The Barcelona Grand Prix is here as George Russell looks to convert his pole position into a win and Lewis Hamilton bids to end a long drought, and we have all you need to know about how to watch the big race live.

Kimi Antonelli made it five race wins in a row in Monaco last time out, extending his lead at the top of the standings. Mercedes team-mate Russell failed to pick up a single point and as a result has dropped to P3 in the standings.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton now sits P2 in the drivers' championship meaning this weekend's race in Barcelona could be crucial for both Hamilton and Russell to make a statement.

Will Antonelli be able to pick up a sixth consecutive grand prix victory or will Russell make the most of the opportunity to close the ever-growing gap to his teenage team-mate?

Here's how you can watch the 66-lap race in your region.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST).

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday
George Russell will start from pole in Barcelona.
George Russell will start from pole in Barcelona.

How to watch the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2026 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
*United StatesApple TV
ChinaShanghai TV, Guandong Television Channel, Tencent
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN
CanadaRDS, TSN
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet
LuxembourgRTL Lux, Sky DE
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 Sport
BrazilBandeirantes
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* - A free seven-day trial of Apple TV is available for fans in the US, allowing them to watch F1 for free this weekend.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix result could change again as Mercedes call in the lawyers

Kerry Violet
Written by
Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor
Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan.
View full biography

Related

F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race

A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race

  • 3 hours ago
F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton beats Antonelli as Kim Kardashian sends special gift

  • Today 07:15
How US F1 fans can watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix for FREE today

How US F1 fans can watch 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix for FREE today

  • Yesterday 23:45

Just in

10:57
Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari
10:27
George Russell FIA plea after crushing penalty decision: 'Whole weekend ruined'
09:55
F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix
09:27
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli
08:27
A Ferrari win and a watershed moment for Lewis Hamilton in 2007 F1 title race
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton reveals battle with injuries at Ferrari

46 minutes ago
F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 star 'got lucky' after losing brake pedal at Barcelona Grand Prix

1 hour ago
F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 Odds: Barcelona Grand Prix favourites as Lewis Hamilton shocks Antonelli

2 hours ago
F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream Barcelona Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start time, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x