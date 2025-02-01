Wolff reveals new role at Mercedes after brutal jibe about F1 star

Team principal Toto Wolff has revealed a new role at Mercedes for a Formula 1 star whilst issuing a brutal jibe at the racing driver.

The Brackley-based outfit will welcome Kimi Antonelli to their team this year, as the Italian youngster steps into the seat of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

George Russell will step up into the role of team leader, after a strong year in 2024 where he beat Hamilton across the course of the season and in 19 qualifying sessions.

Mercedes’ 2025 lineup will be completed by the return of Valtteri Bottas as their reserve driver, with Wolff unveiling their expectations for the former ally ahead of his comeback to the team.

Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas won 10 races with Mercedes as Hamilton's team-mate

Wolff delivers brutal joke at expense of Bottas

Since leaving Mercedes, Bottas has gone on to develop his identity outside of F1, sporting a bleach-blonde moustache and mullet in recent years.

The Finn also released his now infamous Bottass calendar, depicting the race winner in several natural locations posed in the nude.

However, Wolff has joked that these larks may have to come to an end upon his return to Mercedes, even branding Bottas’ mullet as ‘ugly’.

Valtteri Bottas has re-shaped his identity in recent years

"We are Mercedes, so maybe the nude calendar is not on anymore," Wolff said to RacingNews365.

"So we've said that, but we need to keep him authentic. And if he wants to keep the ugly mullet, then he should.”

Wolff also divulged details of Bottas’ new role at Mercedes, which included coaching Antonelli on his debut.

"Part of the role of Valtteri will be to have a look on Kimi [Antonelli]," he added.

"Be there to coach, be there to have an eye on what's happening on the track. And Kimi is going to learn from Valtteri and from George."

