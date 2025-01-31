Wolff issues 'divorce' statement after Hamilton Ferrari crash

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has delivered a strong message to his former driver Lewis Hamilton following his Ferrari unveiling.

The seven-time champion made the switch to the Scuderia during the off-season following his departure from the Silver Arrows, as he looks to become a championship contender once again.

Hamilton's decision to join the Italian outfit was largely down to his frustration having fallen behind many of his rivals in recent years.

He will hope a change in scenery can spark a change in fortune, as he prepares to make his much-anticipated racing bow with his new team at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton has already been out on track for Ferrari ahead of the new season

Hamilton will soon team up with Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia

Wolff hails 'iconic' Hamilton moment

The 40-year-old completed his first test run at Fiorano, before taking to the track once again in Barcelona this week.

His second outing, however, didn't go according to plan, with the 105-time race winner avoiding injury despite suffering a crash.

Hamilton exited Mercedes on good terms with his ex-team principal, with the pair paying tribute to one another in the weeks and months following the Brit's decision to move on.

Toto Wolff and Hamilton enjoyed historic success together at Mercedes

And they were brought together once again at the Autosport Awards, with Wolff revealing what he said to Ferrari's latest star.

"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably and it's all good, the you see your partner for the first time with a new friend," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"But I'm really happy for him and I told him that those pictures [from his unveiling] were iconic.

"It was so well curated, no surprise with Lewis."

