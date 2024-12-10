Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message

Toto Wolff has left Lewis Hamilton an emotional voice note, revealed by the Mercedes social media team, as the seven-time world champion leaves Mercedes.

Hamilton raced in his last grand prix for the Brackley outfit last weekend, producing a stunning drive to finish fourth, despite starting down in 16th following another disappointing qualifying session.

The 39-year-old is moving to Ferrari from the 2025 season, ending one of the most successful partnerships the sport has ever seen, a 12-season partnership that yielded six drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles.

Throughout the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, emotional tributes to the champion's time at Mercedes came in thick and fast, including from team-mate George Russell, who created a special helmet to celebrate his time as Hamilton's team-mate.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Wolff issues emotional departing message

While Hamilton managed to add two further wins to his record-breaking tally of victories in 2024, the season as a whole did not go well for the Brit.

He finished seventh in the drivers' championship, behind Russell, and was also outqualifed by his fellow Brit at 19 events out of 24.

However, Hamilton heads to Ferrari hoping to once again be in contention for an unprecedented eighth world championship title, and his boss and friend Wolff has issued an emotional good luck message, revealed via Mercedes' X page.

"Hi Lewis, I'm on the go, so I thought I'd better leave you a voice note, like always," the Austrian said in the message.

"Yeah the moment is here, we all knew was coming. We've raced the last lap. The longest and most successful partnership in Formula 1 history. Who would have thought that when we started the journey?

"It's been a crazy ride for a boy from Stevenage who had a dream, and who shared his journey with us at Mercedes.

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton have worked together since 2023

"So now you're opening up a new chapter with Ferrari, but most important remember one thing. Find your people," Wolff warned.

"Not just the ones who work with you or sign your contract, obviously we know that's important, but the ones who dream with you, who fight with you, who have your back and your ear.

"The ones who stand with you and kneel with you. The ones who see you, including the parts you don't want seen, who never stop believing, even when you do sometimes.

"Because when you find your people, you don't just beat the world, you change it. And whatever the future holds, just remember we will always be your people. Because every dream needs a team. You know it.

"Take care my friend, see you on track we're really looking forward to it."

📩 To Lewis, from Toto pic.twitter.com/0DI1y1nUEJ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 10, 2024

