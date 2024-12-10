Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message
Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message
Toto Wolff has left Lewis Hamilton an emotional voice note, revealed by the Mercedes social media team, as the seven-time world champion leaves Mercedes.
Hamilton raced in his last grand prix for the Brackley outfit last weekend, producing a stunning drive to finish fourth, despite starting down in 16th following another disappointing qualifying session.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed
READ MORE: F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed
The 39-year-old is moving to Ferrari from the 2025 season, ending one of the most successful partnerships the sport has ever seen, a 12-season partnership that yielded six drivers' championships and eight constructors' titles.
Throughout the Abu Dhabi GP weekend, emotional tributes to the champion's time at Mercedes came in thick and fast, including from team-mate George Russell, who created a special helmet to celebrate his time as Hamilton's team-mate.
Wolff issues emotional departing message
While Hamilton managed to add two further wins to his record-breaking tally of victories in 2024, the season as a whole did not go well for the Brit.
He finished seventh in the drivers' championship, behind Russell, and was also outqualifed by his fellow Brit at 19 events out of 24.
However, Hamilton heads to Ferrari hoping to once again be in contention for an unprecedented eighth world championship title, and his boss and friend Wolff has issued an emotional good luck message, revealed via Mercedes' X page.
"Hi Lewis, I'm on the go, so I thought I'd better leave you a voice note, like always," the Austrian said in the message.
"Yeah the moment is here, we all knew was coming. We've raced the last lap. The longest and most successful partnership in Formula 1 history. Who would have thought that when we started the journey?
"It's been a crazy ride for a boy from Stevenage who had a dream, and who shared his journey with us at Mercedes.
READ MORE: Hamilton REMOVES Mercedes farewell tribute from car at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
"So now you're opening up a new chapter with Ferrari, but most important remember one thing. Find your people," Wolff warned.
"Not just the ones who work with you or sign your contract, obviously we know that's important, but the ones who dream with you, who fight with you, who have your back and your ear.
"The ones who stand with you and kneel with you. The ones who see you, including the parts you don't want seen, who never stop believing, even when you do sometimes.
"Because when you find your people, you don't just beat the world, you change it. And whatever the future holds, just remember we will always be your people. Because every dream needs a team. You know it.
"Take care my friend, see you on track we're really looking forward to it."
📩 To Lewis, from Toto pic.twitter.com/0DI1y1nUEJ— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 10, 2024
READ MORE: 'Hamilton's Ferrari dream is OVER' - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Hot Takes
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner issues LIES verdict in astonishing Verstappen feud
- 22 minutes ago
Wolff issues Hamilton Ferrari warning in EMOTIONAL farewell message
- 1 hour ago
F1 champion issues statement as health update revealed
- 2 hours ago
MAJOR Ferrari change announced in official statement
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull team make CRUCIAL driver 'decision' as 2025 grid set to be complete
- Today 17:56
F1 News Today: Hamilton in major Mercedes SHOCK as Abu Dhabi GP podium change revealed
- Today 15:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
-
GP ABU DHABI
6 - 8 Dec
Lando Norris