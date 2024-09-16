Hamilton Ferrari debut CONFIRMED after huge FIA announcement

Lewis Hamilton's official Ferrari debut in Formula 1 has been announced after the FIA confirmed early season plans for 2025.

Formula 1's 2024 season has thrown up some thrilling drama, with unexpected championship battles in both the constructors' and drivers' championships.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen lands in unusual trouble as FIA announce verdict on Red Bull driver punishment

WATCH Lando Norris reacts to “snitch” board radio accusations

READ MORE: Hamilton RELEGATED in Azerbaijan after late FIA penalty decision

Red Bull appeared to be the dominant team once again at the start of the season, with Max Verstappen claiming seven race victories in relatively quick succession.

However, the Dutchman is now without a win in eight, and both he and his Red Bull team are struggling to retain their crowns.

This adds to the general sentiment that the 2025 season will also live long in the memory, with Lewis Hamilton set to make his Ferrari debut, Adrian Newey joining Aston Martin, and a plethora of other driver moves taking place up and down the grid.

The 2024 season has been a thriller

The Bahrain Circuit has hosted pre-season testing since 2021

When will Hamilton make his Ferrari debut?

Red Bull's RB20 has provided its drivers with all kinds of problems, despite looking good during pre-season testing and, indeed, during the first few race weekends of the season.

Pre-season testing can be a hugely important barometer for how teams are shaping up ahead of the new season, and has taken place at the Bahrain International Circuit for the past four seasons.

Now, the FIA have revealed that it will host pre-season testing in 2025 as well, despite the 2025 season kicking off with the Australian Grand Prix, where Hamilton will make his Ferrari race debut, rather than the Bahrain GP as it has since 2021.

It will be at the Sakhir circuit in pre-season where Hamilton will set his first official timed laps following his winter move from Mercedes where he spent 11 years of his career, winning six of his seven world championships.

In a statement, the FIA confirmed it would occur two weeks before the first race of the season: "FIA and Formula 1 have confirmed that Bahrain International Circuit will host three days of pre-season testing on 26, 27 and 28 February 2025 ahead of the FIA Formula One World Championship season, which will begin in Melbourne from 14-16 March.

"The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, and as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the Bahrain Grand Prix for round four on 11-13 April."

READ MORE: FIA DISQUALIFY F1 star at Azerbaijan GP

Related