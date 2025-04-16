F1 chief baffled by Bahrain GP disqualification

Sauber Formula 1 chief Beat Zehnder has issued a baffled verdict on the causes of Nico Hulkenberg’s Bahrain Grand Prix disqualification.

Zehnder currently serves as director of signature programs and operations at Sauber and has worked with the team since its inception in 1993, attending every single race with the outfit since then.

However, Sauber were dealt a huge blow at the Bahrain GP when Hulkenberg was disqualified from the race for excessive skid block wear, after the FIA found it was below the 9mm minimum thickness required by the technical regulations.

The German driver lost his 13th place finish, but thankfully no points were docked from the team, after they had failed to score the top ten result necessary to put them in a points-paying position.

Why was Hulkenberg disqualified from the Bahrain GP?

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Zehnder unpacked Sauber’s rule breach, although he appeared baffled and was unable to pinpoint the exact reason for the excessive wear.

"Apparently the skids have been measured lower than 9mm," he said.

"You do FP1, you do FP2, you do FP3, you measure, you have your references and why we're below 9mm, we really don't know.

"Maybe it had an impact that Nico only did a couple of laps in FP3, so one reference was missing. But it shouldn't happen and it shall not happen anymore.

"You have to take it into account whether you have a circuit where your car is bouncing a lot whether you run over curbs with your skid a lot. It is a mistake from our side.

"Obviously, there was never an intention to break the rules, because can you imagine you end up in the points and you lose them?"

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in Bahrain Grand Prix tirade as FIA announce late disqualification

Related