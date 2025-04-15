F1 drivers have phones confiscated at Bahrain GP afterparty

It has been revealed that some of the biggest stars in Formula 1 had their phones confiscated at an extravagant post-race party at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Crown Prince of Bahrain - who is also the Prime Minister - invited drivers, team principles, and their partners to his nearby palace on Sunday evening for a gathering which has now become a yearly tradition.

But according to respected F1 photographer Kym Illman, mobile phones were not permitted to be taken in, explaining why no footage of the evening has since surfaced online.

In a video posted on Instagram, Illman said: "Have you seen any pictures online from that party? From drivers? The answer is no, and I can tell you why.

"When you enter a party at the Prince's palace, phones are taken off you and are stored. You can't use them, you can't take photographs.

"You can tell people what happened but there will be no pictorial or video evidence of the night."

It's not the first time the Crown Prince has hosted an event like this, having flown the victorious McLaren team all the way to Bahrain after the final race of 2024, before flying them back again the next morning.

McLaren celebrate in Bahrain

It was a night of celebration for McLaren once again last weekend, having seen both drivers feature on the podium.

Oscar Piastri converted Saturday's pole into a second victory of the season, while team-mate Lando Norris fought back from sixth to finish third and stay at the top of the drivers' standings.

Piastri is now just three points off the pace, while defending champion Max Verstappen sits in third after enduring a difficult day in Bahrain.

That result was enough to see McLaren extend their advantage over their rivals in the constructors' championship, with closest challengers Mercedes now 57 points adrift.

Next up is a trip to Jeddah for this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, where they will look to take another step towards securing their second consecutive world title.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner issues Red Bull statement as FIA announce late disqualification

Related