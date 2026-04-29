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Lando Norris

F1 star claims Lando Norris interview was designed to catch McLaren champion out

Lando Norris — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star claims Lando Norris interview was designed to catch McLaren champion out

An F1 star has defended Lando Norris after claims the champion was censored in an interview with The Guardian

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

One F1 star has supported Lando Norris after his interview with The Guardian went viral on social media.

The Guardian's Donald McRae's sit-down interview with Norris raised eyebrows online after the reigning champion's management allegedly censored his responses during the exchange.

McRae claimed that at one stage Norris told him he 'was not the boss', and that he had allegedly been sent a message beforehand, specifically asking him not to ask questions about Norris' friendship and rivalry with Max Verstappen and George Russell, or about the new 2026 regulations.

When McRae did bring up these topics, Norris' management company apparently stepped in and said 'we're done with time'.

McRae also alleged that the management team gave a generic quote to be used in a line about Verstappen on behalf of Norris: "He’s an amazing guy, Max is the best person ever and we love him. Quote."

Now, former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has defended Norris and his management following the exchange, and claimed the interview was designed to catch the champion out.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup

Montoya defends Norris

Speaking on the AS Columbia podcast, Montoya said: "Of course, but Lando handled it very well and pretended he was going to answer, even though he knew he wasn't allowed to and that they would stop him.

"But the journalist did indeed handle it poorly."

"If you are told: we have an exclusive interview with Lando, but you are not allowed to ask this, and you do it anyway, then I will never speak to you again. Do you know what happens?

"Journalists never ask those questions with good intentions, there is never a good purpose behind it, they try to trip the person up or get them to say something wrong to use it as a headline, and they attack someone with those questions."

READ MORE: 'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

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F1 McLaren Lando Norris

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