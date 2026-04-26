'F1 has no problems' - Why Stefano Domenicali was right to deny issues in controversial interview

"Formula 1 has not got any problems, Formula 1 is in great shape."

For a lot of fans, Stefano Domenicali's comments this week were some of the most disconnected from reality they've ever heard. The word 'Trumpian' was thrown around by some. Because, yes, F1 has problems.

The best driver in the sport is actively threatening to retire. There was a huge crash at the last race as a direct result of the regulations brought in for the 2026 season. A significant proportion of drivers, ex-drivers and pundits are vehemently against the product being put out on track.

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These are problems. They might not be existential problems, not yet. But they are, unavoidably, problems.

READ MORE: F1 star claims Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

Domenicali downplaying F1 issues is...the right thing to do?

All of the above is true. GPFans can write that, because we're paid to give our opinions on the sport as we see them. Sky's pundits can say that, because so are they. But why on this good earth would you expect the CEO of F1 to say that?

It would be an unprecedented act of self-immolation for the big boss man to step up to a mic and tell the world: "Hey! You know these regulations that we spent years working on, and that teams have collectively spent billions trying to conform to? That form the roadmap for the next half-decade of our sport?

"Well, we've decided after three races that we've actually made a huge mistake. How can we fix it? Well, we can't for the next year or two, or maybe for even longer than that, because the companies we've forced to pour millions and millions into these new power units...well, they won't be very happy to start from scratch. Ciao!"

F1, the sport and the company, are locked into this path for the immediate future. There's nothing you, we, or they can do about that. So yes, when the CEO steps up to speak to the media and he's asked if he's helped lead the sport down the wrong street (after less than 15% of the new season), he's going to say...no!

Ladies and gentlemen: We have problems

The reaction to Domenicali's comments has been absolutely bizarre. As though people expected him to open his mouth and reprise one of Stephen A. Smith's great rants.

"Ladies and gentlemen, we have a problem. We have a problem. Ladies and gentlemen, we have problems! There is no way around this, there is no way to sugar-coat this! Based on two things that have transpired in the last 24 hours [note to Stefano, alter the timescale here]: ladies and gentlemen, we have a problem!"

That's not happening. Because Domenicali is many things, but he is not an idiot.

Is it faintly galling to see one of the men in charge of F1 take the chance to big up his own sport and dismiss concerns that a number of fans can see as clear as day? Yes it is.

It's also his job. It's weird that people are surprised about this.

READ MORE: Alonso opens up on 'difficult' retirement decision

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