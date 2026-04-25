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Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers

F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star claims Max Verstappen should be banned from the Nurburgring

Max Verstappen will take on the Nurburgring 24 Hours in May

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

An F1 star has instructed Red Bull to rethink allowing Max Verstappen's GT appearances at the Nurburgring.

Verstappen made his third appearance at the Nurburgring last weekend, taking on the 24h Qualifiers which included the NLS4 and NLS5 rounds.

However, tragedy struck during Saturday's NLS4 race when Juha Miettinen lost his life in a severe crash on the German circuit, bringing to light the inherent dangers of the Nordschleife.

According to former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, he believes it should serve as a clear wake-up call for Red Bull to reconsider allowing Verstappen to race there.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren want Red Bull contract halted, Verstappen calls the shots

Montoya: 'Red Bull wants to keep Verstappen happy'

Montoya argues that the track is simply too dangerous and that the team is now bowing to the four-time world champion out of fear of losing him.

In his MontoyAS podcast, he explained his perspective. "I feel that, given the current situation, Red Bull won’t stop him from taking these risks, they’re simply afraid of losing him.

"From the team’s point of view, an accident could result in a broken leg, a broken arm, or even something worse."

Montoya also pointed out that Red Bull can hardly afford for Verstappen to be injured, and continued: "The investment they’ve made in him should be enough reason to say, ‘We gave you this opportunity, but considering these risks, this isn’t something we can allow to continue.’"

He was quick to clarify that his intention isn’t to take the fun out of racing for Verstappen. Montoya recalled that during his own career, he was often invited to test rally cars and participate in various events, but those opportunities were rarely allowed to flourish.

Verstappen will return to the Nurburgring from May, 14-17 for the iconic 24 hours endurance race.

READ MORE: Hire Horner and fix Newey, the Aston Martin farce has gone on long enough

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