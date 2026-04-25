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Verstappen during test day ahead of NLS2

Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules

Verstappen during test day ahead of NLS2 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules

GPFans explains exactly how the minimum pit stop times work in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring

Originally written by Vincent Bruins. This version is a translation.

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen faces some very strict pit stop rules which will make his task even more complex at the upcoming Nurburgring 24h in May.

For the first time, Verstappen will tackle the iconic 24-hour race with in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for his Verstappen Racing team, with the endurance event taking place May 14 to May 17.

However, the 24h Nurburgring organisers are introducing strict minimum pit stop rules this May. The new measures are designed to maintain fairness, restrict the strategic advantage of lightning-fast refuelling, keep costs down, and ensure safety.

Race officials now measure a pit stop from when a car crosses the pit entrance line until it passes the pit exit line. The required stop duration is based primarily on the number of laps completed in the preceding stint. If a team opts not to refuel during a stop, they are exempt from waiting the minimum required time.

READ MORE: F1 star signs up to take on Max Verstappen in Nurburgring 24 Hours race

How pit stops work at Nurburgring 24 Hours

The minimum pit stop time is determined by a fixed table in regulation appendix 6.1, with the number of completed laps setting the required duration.

In the SP 9-class for GT3 cars, which includes Verstappen’s entry, specific times are set for the first stop after the race begins and for subsequent stops.

For instance, after one lap the first pit stop must last 65 seconds, while later stops are set at 56 seconds. These durations increase step by step as more laps are completed.

Laps CompletedMinimum Time
First Pit Stop		Minimum Time
From Second Pit Stop
114m29s4m20s
104m09s4m00s
93m49s3m40s
83m26s3m17s
73m05s2m56s
62m45s2m36s
52m25s2m16s
42m05s1m56s
31m45s1m36s
21m25s1m16s
11m05s56s

Special rules for the final stage

For the final phase of the race, a different rule comes into play for the last pit stop. When the race clock drops below 70 minutes, the minimum stop time is based on the remaining race time rather than the number of laps completed.

In the SP 9-class, the countdown begins at 69 minutes remaining, which requires a mandatory stop time of 212 seconds. As the race winds down, the required time decreases step by step. For example, at 60 minutes remaining the stop must last 188 seconds, at 50 minutes it is 161 seconds, and so forth.

Remaining Race Time (minutes)Minimum Pit Stop Duration
693m32s
683m29s
673m27s
663m24s
653m21s
643m19s
633m16s
623m13s
613m11s
603m08s
593m05s
583m02s
573m00s
562m57s
552m54s
542m52s
532m49s
522m46s
512m43s
502m41s
492m38s
482m35s
472m33s
462m30s
452m27s
442m25s
432m22s
422m19s
412m16s
402m14s
392m11s
382m08s
372m06s
362m03s
352m00s
341m57s
331m55s
321m52s
311m49s
301m47s
291m44s
281m41s
271m39s
261m36s
251m33s
241m30s
231m28s
221m25s
211m22s
201m20s
191m17s
181m14s
171m11s
161m09s
151m06s
141m03s
131m01s
1258s
1155s
1053s
950s
847s
744s
642s
539s
436s
334s
231s
128s

Teams that fail to adhere to the minimum pit stop duration will face heavy stop-and-go penalties or time penalties.

READ MORE: Hire Horner and fix Newey, the Aston Martin farce has gone on long enough

Vincent Bruins
Written by
Vincent Bruins - Redacteur GPFans NL
Vincent Bruins (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-redacteur met vier jaar ervaring in de F1-journalistiek. Hij heeft meer dan tien jaar ervaring als redacteur en content creator in de GT-racerij. Hij duikt graag in de technische en sportieve reglementen. Zo weet Vincent alle ins en outs op het gebied van bijvoorbeeld de techniek van F1-bolides en straffen. Tevens schrijft hij bij GPFans columns.
View full biography

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