Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules
Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules
GPFans explains exactly how the minimum pit stop times work in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring
Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen faces some very strict pit stop rules which will make his task even more complex at the upcoming Nurburgring 24h in May.
For the first time, Verstappen will tackle the iconic 24-hour race with in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for his Verstappen Racing team, with the endurance event taking place May 14 to May 17.
However, the 24h Nurburgring organisers are introducing strict minimum pit stop rules this May. The new measures are designed to maintain fairness, restrict the strategic advantage of lightning-fast refuelling, keep costs down, and ensure safety.
Race officials now measure a pit stop from when a car crosses the pit entrance line until it passes the pit exit line. The required stop duration is based primarily on the number of laps completed in the preceding stint. If a team opts not to refuel during a stop, they are exempt from waiting the minimum required time.
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How pit stops work at Nurburgring 24 Hours
The minimum pit stop time is determined by a fixed table in regulation appendix 6.1, with the number of completed laps setting the required duration.
In the SP 9-class for GT3 cars, which includes Verstappen’s entry, specific times are set for the first stop after the race begins and for subsequent stops.
For instance, after one lap the first pit stop must last 65 seconds, while later stops are set at 56 seconds. These durations increase step by step as more laps are completed.
|Laps Completed
|Minimum Time
First Pit Stop
|Minimum Time
From Second Pit Stop
|11
|4m29s
|4m20s
|10
|4m09s
|4m00s
|9
|3m49s
|3m40s
|8
|3m26s
|3m17s
|7
|3m05s
|2m56s
|6
|2m45s
|2m36s
|5
|2m25s
|2m16s
|4
|2m05s
|1m56s
|3
|1m45s
|1m36s
|2
|1m25s
|1m16s
|1
|1m05s
|56s
Special rules for the final stage
For the final phase of the race, a different rule comes into play for the last pit stop. When the race clock drops below 70 minutes, the minimum stop time is based on the remaining race time rather than the number of laps completed.
In the SP 9-class, the countdown begins at 69 minutes remaining, which requires a mandatory stop time of 212 seconds. As the race winds down, the required time decreases step by step. For example, at 60 minutes remaining the stop must last 188 seconds, at 50 minutes it is 161 seconds, and so forth.
|Remaining Race Time (minutes)
|Minimum Pit Stop Duration
|69
|3m32s
|68
|3m29s
|67
|3m27s
|66
|3m24s
|65
|3m21s
|64
|3m19s
|63
|3m16s
|62
|3m13s
|61
|3m11s
|60
|3m08s
|59
|3m05s
|58
|3m02s
|57
|3m00s
|56
|2m57s
|55
|2m54s
|54
|2m52s
|53
|2m49s
|52
|2m46s
|51
|2m43s
|50
|2m41s
|49
|2m38s
|48
|2m35s
|47
|2m33s
|46
|2m30s
|45
|2m27s
|44
|2m25s
|43
|2m22s
|42
|2m19s
|41
|2m16s
|40
|2m14s
|39
|2m11s
|38
|2m08s
|37
|2m06s
|36
|2m03s
|35
|2m00s
|34
|1m57s
|33
|1m55s
|32
|1m52s
|31
|1m49s
|30
|1m47s
|29
|1m44s
|28
|1m41s
|27
|1m39s
|26
|1m36s
|25
|1m33s
|24
|1m30s
|23
|1m28s
|22
|1m25s
|21
|1m22s
|20
|1m20s
|19
|1m17s
|18
|1m14s
|17
|1m11s
|16
|1m09s
|15
|1m06s
|14
|1m03s
|13
|1m01s
|12
|58s
|11
|55s
|10
|53s
|9
|50s
|8
|47s
|7
|44s
|6
|42s
|5
|39s
|4
|36s
|3
|34s
|2
|31s
|1
|28s
Teams that fail to adhere to the minimum pit stop duration will face heavy stop-and-go penalties or time penalties.
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