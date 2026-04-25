Max Verstappen faces Nurburgring headache over brutal pit stop rules

GPFans explains exactly how the minimum pit stop times work in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen faces some very strict pit stop rules which will make his task even more complex at the upcoming Nurburgring 24h in May.

For the first time, Verstappen will tackle the iconic 24-hour race with in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for his Verstappen Racing team, with the endurance event taking place May 14 to May 17.

However, the 24h Nurburgring organisers are introducing strict minimum pit stop rules this May. The new measures are designed to maintain fairness, restrict the strategic advantage of lightning-fast refuelling, keep costs down, and ensure safety.

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Race officials now measure a pit stop from when a car crosses the pit entrance line until it passes the pit exit line. The required stop duration is based primarily on the number of laps completed in the preceding stint. If a team opts not to refuel during a stop, they are exempt from waiting the minimum required time.

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How pit stops work at Nurburgring 24 Hours

The minimum pit stop time is determined by a fixed table in regulation appendix 6.1, with the number of completed laps setting the required duration.

In the SP 9-class for GT3 cars, which includes Verstappen’s entry, specific times are set for the first stop after the race begins and for subsequent stops.

For instance, after one lap the first pit stop must last 65 seconds, while later stops are set at 56 seconds. These durations increase step by step as more laps are completed.

Laps Completed Minimum Time

First Pit Stop Minimum Time

From Second Pit Stop 11 4m29s 4m20s 10 4m09s 4m00s 9 3m49s 3m40s 8 3m26s 3m17s 7 3m05s 2m56s 6 2m45s 2m36s 5 2m25s 2m16s 4 2m05s 1m56s 3 1m45s 1m36s 2 1m25s 1m16s 1 1m05s 56s

Special rules for the final stage

For the final phase of the race, a different rule comes into play for the last pit stop. When the race clock drops below 70 minutes, the minimum stop time is based on the remaining race time rather than the number of laps completed.

In the SP 9-class, the countdown begins at 69 minutes remaining, which requires a mandatory stop time of 212 seconds. As the race winds down, the required time decreases step by step. For example, at 60 minutes remaining the stop must last 188 seconds, at 50 minutes it is 161 seconds, and so forth.

Remaining Race Time (minutes) Minimum Pit Stop Duration 69 3m32s 68 3m29s 67 3m27s 66 3m24s 65 3m21s 64 3m19s 63 3m16s 62 3m13s 61 3m11s 60 3m08s 59 3m05s 58 3m02s 57 3m00s 56 2m57s 55 2m54s 54 2m52s 53 2m49s 52 2m46s 51 2m43s 50 2m41s 49 2m38s 48 2m35s 47 2m33s 46 2m30s 45 2m27s 44 2m25s 43 2m22s 42 2m19s 41 2m16s 40 2m14s 39 2m11s 38 2m08s 37 2m06s 36 2m03s 35 2m00s 34 1m57s 33 1m55s 32 1m52s 31 1m49s 30 1m47s 29 1m44s 28 1m41s 27 1m39s 26 1m36s 25 1m33s 24 1m30s 23 1m28s 22 1m25s 21 1m22s 20 1m20s 19 1m17s 18 1m14s 17 1m11s 16 1m09s 15 1m06s 14 1m03s 13 1m01s 12 58s 11 55s 10 53s 9 50s 8 47s 7 44s 6 42s 5 39s 4 36s 3 34s 2 31s 1 28s

Teams that fail to adhere to the minimum pit stop duration will face heavy stop-and-go penalties or time penalties.

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Written by Vincent Bruins - Redacteur GPFans NL Vincent Bruins (29) is een Nederlandse Formule 1-redacteur met vier jaar ervaring in de F1-journalistiek. Hij heeft meer dan tien jaar ervaring als redacteur en content creator in de GT-racerij. Hij duikt graag in de technische en sportieve reglementen. Zo weet Vincent alle ins en outs op het gebied van bijvoorbeeld de techniek van F1-bolides en straffen. Tevens schrijft hij bij GPFans columns. View full biography

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