Max Verstappen 'victim' of F1 2026 regulations according to F1 insider
Max Verstappen 'victim' of F1 2026 regulations according to F1 insider
Max Verstappen's 2026 has been a horror show
Max Verstappen has fallen victim to the new engine regulations for Formula 1 in 2026, according to former F1 team manager Peter Windsor
Windsor, who spent time at Ferrari and Williams, argues that the Dutch driver’s early retirement at the Monaco Grand Prix was largely caused by the intricate startup procedures required by today’s generation of F1 cars.
Verstappen started from second on the grid, right behind pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli. However, as the lights went out, the power unit of the Red Bull driver nearly stalled, sending him quickly back into the field. After just a single lap, the four-time world champion was forced to retire his RB22 in the pitlane. Although Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies attributed the issue to a faltering engine, Windsor sees the problem more broadly.
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Max Verstappen robbed
"This Monaco Grand Prix was over virtually as it started, Windsor said on his podcast. "I say that because Max Verstappen ground to a halt on the grid. His Red Bull sort of chugged along and then stopped and it's a victim of, I'm going to say it, the 2026 Formula 1 regulations.
"Ok, nobody else had start line dramas like Red Bull and Max today. But it's a complicated formula and it's always been complicated getting these things off the line."
Anticlimax for F1
The early exit of the Red Bull driver deprived the race of an intense head-to-head battle. Windsor expressed his disappointment at missing what could have been a classic duel between Kimi Antonelli on pole and Max Verstappen starting alongside him.
He added: "Formula 1 was robbed of an eyeball to eyeball head-to-head fight between Kimi Antonelli on the pole for Mercedes and Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row for Red Bull. And that was that was deflating. That was an anti-climax of of enormous proportions."
A tribute to Antonelli
Ultimately, Antonelli cruised to his fifth consecutive win this season, extending the Italian’s lead in the championship. Windsor is visibly impressed by the young Mercedes driver’s performance. “Kimi Antonelli not only claimed an effortless win, but he also showed remarkable improvement, whether on technical or fast circuits. His decision-making, teamwork, and control are outstanding, it’s a joy to watch him in action.”
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