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George Russell looks downcast at the Monaco GP

George Russell accidentally hits F1 photographer in the head at Barcelona GP

George Russell looks downcast at the Monaco GP — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell accidentally hits F1 photographer in the head at Barcelona GP

If you can't beat them, hit a photographer in the head with a football

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

George Russell kicked off the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend by accidentally hitting an F1 photographer in the head.

It's been a torrid month for Russell, who entered the 2026 season on a high. After all, he had the best performing car with Mercedes, more race wins and experience than younger team-mate Kimi Antonelli, and he'd even beat seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery in 2024.

But momentum has found Antonelli this season, who enters Barcelona off the back of his fifth consecutive grand prix win, in Monaco of all places.

It's not just how Antonelli won around the streets of Monte Carlo that should scare Russell, but just how bad his own weekend went. After Russell's retirement in Canada, he desperately needed a podium, but was denied even a points finish when he failed to serve a time penalty correcetly, and was relegated out of the top 10 by a late drive through.

READ MORE: FIA announces groundbreaking F1 engine changes in major U-turn

Russell unleashes in Barcelona

The consequence of a pointless two weekends in Montreal and Monaco? Russell's now 68 points behind Antonelli in the drivers' championship, and has conceded second place to Ferrari's Hamilton.

Despite the disappointment, Russell was his chipper self in Spain as he got on with his media appearances in the paddock.

One of which, to celebrate the upcoming FIFA World Cup, was a football challenge posted to Mercedes' social media page, which went slightly wrong for the Brit.

As he kicked the football, it hurtled into the cluster of F1 photographers and hit one on the head by accident.

Russell didn't back down or apologise, and instead joked: "That was where I was aiming. I was aiming right at Beaver."

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA confirm official hearing

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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