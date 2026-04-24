F1 star registers for Nurburgring 24h to take on Max Verstappen

F1 star with three podiums will take on the four-time world champion

Max Verstappen is not the only F1 driver set to compete in the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Nurburgring next month.

A former F1 star in Timo Glock, who scored three podiums in the top class, has also confirmed his participation and will be behind the wheel of the sole McLaren in the field.

Last weekend, the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers set the stage for the upcoming endurance race.

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In a thrilling Sunday session, Verstappen led his Mercedes-AMG in a fierce duel against Christopher Haase in the Scherer Sport PHX-Audi.

However, the four-time world champion had to pit for repairs after a broken splitter cost him nearly half an hour. Ultimately, both Verstappen and teammate Lucas Auer finished in 39th, later changed to P38 after a late retirement.

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Glock Takes on the Nurburgring with McLaren

Timo Glock also raced in the SP9 category for GT3 cars and will join the endurance event in May, following in Verstappen’s footsteps in the fastest class. With nearly one hundred grand prix entries to his name, Glock is eager to leave his mark on this challenging event.

Glock made his F1 debut in 2004 with Jordan, stepping in for Giorgio Pantano and quickly earning points with a P7 finish in Canada.

After winning the GP2 championship in 2007, he secured a full-time seat in Formula 1. During his two seasons with Toyota, he recorded three podium finishes before enduring a period with Virgin and Marussia where he failed to score points.

After his time in F1, Glock embraced DTM and GT racing, even though he has never before competed in the 24h Nurburgring with a GT3 car. Next month, he will join a team effort by sharing a McLaren 720S GT3 from Dorr Motorsport with Ben Dorr, factory driver Marvin Kirchhofer, and Timo Scheider.

Kirchhofer missed the qualifiers due to a scheduling clash with the FIA World Endurance Championship. As a result, project leader Volker Strycek stepped in. The 69-year-old was the inaugural DTM champion back in 1984, and he brings a wealth of experience to the team, having been a pioneer in touring car racing.

Dorr Motorsport’s entry also serves as a tribute to Michael Schumacher. The McLaren will sport an iconic livery reminiscent of the 1995 Benetton team, with which “Schumi” secured his second world championship. That year, Benetton was sponsored by the same beer brand as the current entry.

Unfortunately, Dorr Motorsport, also Glock’s regular DTM team, faced misfortune over the weekend. A failure on the Fuchsrohre caused severe chassis damage and forced the team to withdraw from the session. They remain hopeful for a stronger performance in May.

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