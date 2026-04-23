McLaren team confirm car will run iconic Michael Schumacher F1 livery at upcoming race

One of Michael Schumacher's eye-catching F1 designs will be back on track next month as it has been announced that a McLaren car will sport one of the seven-time champion's most recognisable liveries.

When many modern F1 fans picture Schumacher, they are likely to envisage the German star in red thanks to his record-breaking run of five consecutive championship victories at the Scuderia between 2000 and 2004.

But it was actually Enstone-based outfit Benetton where Schumacher had the privilege of picking up his very first drivers' title, beating rival Damon Hill by just a single point to take home the 1994 championship.

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Schumacher then did the very same the following year, piloting his iconic Bitburger-sponsored Benetton B195 to nine race victories, once again taking the title with Hill having to settle for second place with Williams.

One of those nine F1 race victories came at the 1995 European Grand Prix, which took place at the Nurburgring, and next month, a Schumacher-inspired livery will return to the Green Hell, this time on a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo.

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Schumacher F1 livery to make Nurburgring return

If you are planning to tune in to watch four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen compete in the iconic Nurburgring 24-hour race on May 16, then don't be surprised if a car other than the Verstappen Racing Mercedes GT3 looks familiar.

Dorr Motorsport have announced today (Thursday, April 23) that they will be sporting Schumacher's 1995 Benetton F1 colourway on their McLaren entry in next month's Nurburgring 24 hours.

The recently unveiled Dorr-McLaren will lineup for next month's race in the same livery that F1 record holder Schumacher drove to his second championship title, with Ben Dorr, Timo Scheider and ex-F1 star Timo Glock all taking on driving duties for the endurance event.

McLaren factory driver Marvin Kirchhofer is also set to join the Frankfurt-based squad's Nurburgring lineup, replacing Volker Strycek who was in action at last weekend's qualifiers.

Speaking to Sky following the unveiling of the McLaren's Schumacher inspired livery, Glock said: "We had a really great idea together with Bitburger... Bitburger sponsored Michael Schumacher's Benetton in 1995. Together with my long-time partner Bembel with Care, this led to the idea of ​​reviving that design – the design of the greatest motorsport star we've ever had, Michael Schumacher."

"I have to say: Every time I see the car and we talk about it, I get goosebumps. And I'm sure many motorsport fans will feel the same way when they see the car live at the Nurburgring. Because ultimately, it's the reason we're all at these racetracks."

"Michael Schumacher triggered the motorsport boom back then," adds Glock, who speaks from his own experience: "As a little boy, I sat in front of the television and watched him - and today, of course, it is an honor to start the 24-hour race with such a car."

For any fans planning to make the trip to the Green Hell in person in May, Schumacher's original Benetton car is also expected to be present, with the iconic piece of F1 machinery said to be on display in the fan area around the Ferris wheel in the paddock during the 24-hour race weekend (from May 14 until May 17).

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