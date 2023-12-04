Schumacher's former F1 team-mate reveals legend's UNUSUAL party trick

Sam Cook

Monday 4 December 2023 10:57

Michael Schumacher's former team-mate Johnny Herbert has revealed that the seven-time world champion's favourite party trick was to rip open the shirts of his friends and colleagues.

Herbert is a close confidant of Schumacher's and the duo spent a season together as team-mates in 1995 with the Benetton team, as the all-time great claimed his second world championship.

Of course, Schumacher went on to claim five more championships, cementing himself as one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time.

While Herbert struggled in 1995 at Benetton and was dropped by the team at the end of the season, he does recall some humorous moments with Schumacher, particularly at end-of-season parties.

Michael Schumacher spent four full seasons with the Benetton team, winning two world championships

Michael Schumacher won seven world championships throughout his career in Formula 1

Johnny Herbert has more recently become known for his punditry in the sport

F1 parties ruined

"The social side was better in my day," Herbert told Lucky Block.

"The big one we had was in Adelaide after the last race. Everyone went to the same bar or club. Michael would get quite drunk early on.

"His party trick was to go up to someone and rip their shirt apart with buttons popping everywhere. You knew it was coming!

"It was an easier thing to do back then, Adelaide was the main blowout.

"What has changed is the advent of social media. It has changed everything. You can't go anywhere without being papped. They still have fun now but it has to be more controlled behind closed doors."

