Herbert issues STARK WARNING on future of F1

Dan McCarthy

Wednesday 28 June 2023 08:57

Former Grand Prix winner and current pundit Johnny Herbert is concerned that fans will become bored of F1 if Max Verstappen continues to dominate the sport.

This season has been a one-horse race so far with Red Bull winning all eight races en route to their 100th win in the sport in Canada last time out.

Verstappen has been in a class of his own and is already looking a near certainty to win a third straight drivers' title.

There have been flashes of pace from other teams, mainly Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari but they have not been able to get close enough to Red Bull on a consistent basis.

Only Verstappen and Perez have won races in 2023

There are concerns from some quarters that Verstappen's dominance could lead to viewers becoming disillusioned with F1 even though there have been some good battles further down the field.

Speaking to the Online Betting Guide, Herbert is among those worried about the appeal of F1 if it continues down the same pathway.

He said: “There is a threat that people might turn off because it is predictable and Red Bull’s domination could be a problem. It is not what I want. I want others to have that chance to take it to Verstappen. We are not seeing that. There is always that being predictable could lead people to switch off.

“If you look at the Netflix and America coming on board we have had a couple of years where we have had a fight on our hands. Ferrari were in the mix last year but then it went awry. This year Red Bull are in complete control.”

