It already feels like an eternity since F1 shut up shop for its annual summer break.

Well buckle up folks, there's a long way to go yet. A fortnight, to be precise. What a nuisance.

At least the long-awaited return of the Premier League and its mental transfer window this weekend will go some way to keeping us all entertained while we twiddle our thumbs waiting for F1 to take centre stage once again at the end of the month.

To mark the big kick-off, GPFans has taken a look through the English top-flight table in a bid to find some common ground between some of its most famous clubs and their F1 counterparts.

As it turns out, they are more alike than we think...

McLaren have had plenty to celebrate over the past 12 months

Both enjoyed spells of dominance in the 70s and 80s, and are once again the top dogs in 2025.

Only an almighty collapse - or Steven Gerrard-esque slip - from McLaren over the coming months would be enough to see them knocked off their perch as the best squad in F1.

Spearheaded by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, the iconic outfit are set to collect their second title on the trot.

Liverpool - boosted by new arrivals Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike - are a good bet to do the same.

Both are pillars of their respective sports, both wear red, both have a set of passionate - but incredibly demanding - fans spread across the world.

And oh yes, both are rotten. Ok, perhaps that is a little harsh, but it's safe to say the glory days are definitely a thing of past.

Bruno Fernandes and Lewis Hamilton love a good moan too.

Much like Mercedes, Chelsea are putting their faith in young talent to drag them back to the top of the order.

The average age of the Blues squad last season was 24 years and 36 days, making them the youngest team in Premier League history.

They must seem like pensioners in the eyes of Kimi Antonelli. At just 18, he very much represents the future of his team.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has placed a lot of faith in youngster Kimi Antonelli

Red Bull (Manchester City)

Yes, it would be easy to pair Red Bull up with new boys Leeds United. The sports drink manufacturer is a minority shareholder in the Elland Road club, after all, and even has their logo emblazoned on the front of their shirts.

But we've plumped for Manchester City. Max Verstappen and Pep Guardiola are arguably the best ever in their positions, and are undoubtedly the most important men in their buildings. You'd be a brave soul to argue with either.

Plus, they are both enduring a bit of a wobble.

Both wear blue, both are built into the foundations of their respective sports.

Williams are looking to break into the top half of the constructors' table this season after a few years scrapping it out at the bottom.

Everton - in their swanky new stadium - have similar targets.

Aston Martin (Arsenal)

Of course, Arsenal are more accustomed to battling for silverware than Aston Martin, but the fact remains that both teams have consistently flattered to deceive.

And in Fernando Alonso and Mikel Arteta, they also have two Spaniards facing some questions over their future.

Fernando Alonso has been left frustrated by Aston Martin's recent decline

Sauber (Crystal Palace)

Mid-table is pretty much the best either team have realistically come to expect.

But after winning the FA Cup last season and Community Shield on Sunday, there is no doubt Palace might just be setting their sights a bit higher this term.

And thanks to Nico Hulkenberg's stunning podium finish at Silverstone in July - the first of his career - Sauber have cause for genuine optimism over the coming months.

Racing Bulls (Brighton)

Racing Bulls has only one real purpose: to develop drivers before moving them up the Red Bull ladder.

Brighton seem to be in the same mould these days. Albeit their players tend to end up at Chelsea rather than alongside Max Verstappen.

Haas and Bournemouth are both backed by American owners, and happen to share the same red and black colour scheme.

Each also revel in their underdog status, and are more often than not, tipped to struggle against the big boys.

Alpine (Wolves)

Sadly, unless you are of an Alpine persuasion (are there really any out there?), nobody gives a hoot about how they get on.

Wolves, being unquestionably the dullest team in the Premier League, are a perfect match.

