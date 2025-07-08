F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium

Nico Hulkenberg received a heartwarming message from his Sauber team-mate and fellow F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto after his first career podium at the British Grand Prix.

After 239 race starts, the German driver finally claimed his first podium on Sunday ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

Hulkenberg was greeted by a swarm of green when he stepped out of his Sauber car and was instantly brought into the embrace of his team, whose chants dominated Silverstone.

Amongst those offers of congratulations was a heartwarming message from his team-mate Bortoleto, who spoke to Hulkenberg over team radio.

The Brazilian driver retired from the race after three laps around the iconic British track, struggling in the slippery conditions and spinning his Sauber into the gravel.

"Nico, it's Gabi, man you don't know how happy I am for you. You are a f***ing legend honestly, absolutely insane what you did today," Bortoleto said.

"I'll wait for you at the podium."

Bortoleto was one of the first people to congratulate Hulkenberg as he stepped out of his Sauber, setting aside his own disappointment to recognise the miraculous moment for his team-mate.

Sauber receive major boost after Hulkenberg podium

Nico Hulkenberg achieved his first podium at Silverstone

Sauber's unbelievable podium result follows a double-points finish for Hulkenberg and Bortoleto at the Austrian GP, where they left with six points between them.

Hulkenberg has delivered an additional 15 points to the team's tally after the British GP and helped to lift Sauber all the way up to P6 in the standings.

Sauber now sit 18 points behind Williams in the constructors' championship, and the team's performances seem to have transformed for the better with new team principal Jonathan Wheatley at the helm.

"Where do I start… The most overdue podium in F1 history and the first podium for the team since Japan in 2012," Wheatley said to the media after the race.

"This was a weekend of highs and lows but, ultimately, we pulled it all together and when the opportunity was there, we grabbed it with both hands.”

“I think Nico showed today what he's capable of.

"I think given the right race car, given the right circumstances, he's capable of delivering that. I have no doubt he can win a race."

"He's an outstanding driver and he just showed it today."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

Related