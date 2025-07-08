F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium
F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium
Nico Hulkenberg received a heartwarming message from his Sauber team-mate and fellow F1 star Gabriel Bortoleto after his first career podium at the British Grand Prix.
After 239 race starts, the German driver finally claimed his first podium on Sunday ahead of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
F1 HEADLINES: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment
Hulkenberg was greeted by a swarm of green when he stepped out of his Sauber car and was instantly brought into the embrace of his team, whose chants dominated Silverstone.
Amongst those offers of congratulations was a heartwarming message from his team-mate Bortoleto, who spoke to Hulkenberg over team radio.
The Brazilian driver retired from the race after three laps around the iconic British track, struggling in the slippery conditions and spinning his Sauber into the gravel.
"Nico, it's Gabi, man you don't know how happy I am for you. You are a f***ing legend honestly, absolutely insane what you did today," Bortoleto said.
"I'll wait for you at the podium."
Bortoleto was one of the first people to congratulate Hulkenberg as he stepped out of his Sauber, setting aside his own disappointment to recognise the miraculous moment for his team-mate.
Sauber receive major boost after Hulkenberg podium
Sauber's unbelievable podium result follows a double-points finish for Hulkenberg and Bortoleto at the Austrian GP, where they left with six points between them.
Hulkenberg has delivered an additional 15 points to the team's tally after the British GP and helped to lift Sauber all the way up to P6 in the standings.
Sauber now sit 18 points behind Williams in the constructors' championship, and the team's performances seem to have transformed for the better with new team principal Jonathan Wheatley at the helm.
"Where do I start… The most overdue podium in F1 history and the first podium for the team since Japan in 2012," Wheatley said to the media after the race.
"This was a weekend of highs and lows but, ultimately, we pulled it all together and when the opportunity was there, we grabbed it with both hands.”
“I think Nico showed today what he's capable of.
"I think given the right race car, given the right circumstances, he's capable of delivering that. I have no doubt he can win a race."
"He's an outstanding driver and he just showed it today."
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment
- 24 minutes ago
F1 star makes heartwarming gesture after Nico Hulkenberg Silverstone podium
- 42 minutes ago
Italian media call for instant Lewis Hamilton change as British GP blunders cost Ferrari
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen in the dark over controversial FIA penalty
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘not enough’ for Ferrari as iconic era comes to abrupt end
- 3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton issues Roscoe health update after hectic Ferrari debut
- Yesterday 22:59
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june