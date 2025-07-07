Nico Hulkenberg to give F1 trophy to his daughter for one key reason

Nico Hulkenberg has revealed he will give his British Grand Prix trophy to his daughter after his first F1 podium at Silverstone.

The German driver has competed in F1 since 2010 and finally, after 239 race starts, managed to step onto the podium for the first time at Silverstone after a chaotic wet weather race.

However, there was a slight change to the podium celebrations this year, where the second and third place finishers received a trophy made entirely out of Lego instead of the traditional silverware.

In the post-race press conference, Oscar Piastri asked Hulkenberg how it felt to wait 15 years for his first podium, only to be rewarded with a trophy made of Lego.

The Sauber driver would not let this dampen his achievements however, and instead offered an adorable response.

"I like Lego! My daughter can play with it too!" he said.

Who is Nico Hulkenberg's partner and do they have children?

Hulkenberg officially married his long-term partner and Lithuanian fashion designer Egle Ruskyte in a civil ceremony in 2021, with the pair celebrating the marriage again in Mallorca in 2022 with a religious ceremony. Together they have a daughter, Noemi, who was born in 2021.

Ruskyte shared her daughter's adorable celebrations to her Instagram story as they watched the British GP from home, where the four-year old jumped up-and-down in excitement in front of the TV as Hulkenberg stepped onto the podium.

Even their pet dog - black and white Pomeranian Zeus - joined in the family celebrations, as he let out a bark of appreciation when Hulkenberg received his third place trophy.

Hulkenberg has faced the F1 axe on more than one occasion, and failed to obtain a full-time race seat from 2020 until 2023, when he returned full-time to the sport with Haas.

The 37-year-old made the decision to switch to Sauber for 2025, ahead of Audi's full takeover in 2026, and has been rewarded for his perseverance with his first ever F1 podium.

Despite his tumultuous F1 history, Hulkenberg has enjoyed significant achievements elsewhere in motorsport and won the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans with Porsche in 2015.

