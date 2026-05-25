George Russell issues public apology for emotional outburst at Canadian GP

George Russell was cruelly denied the chance to fight for victory in Canada

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has issued a public apology after his emotional Canadian Grand Prix outburst landed him in trouble with the FIA stewards.

Russell endured a devastating end to what had looked like a statement weekend in Montreal, having claimed sprint pole, sprint victory and pole position for the main race.

Russell then found himself locked in a thrilling fight for victory with team-mate Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes repeatedly warning their drivers to keep their racing clean as the pair went wheel-to-wheel around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Article continues under video

But Russell’s afternoon came to a halt on lap 30 when a mechanical issue on his W17 forced him to stop the car while he was still in contention for the race win.

The Brit was furious as he climbed out of the Mercedes and threw his headrest out of the cockpit, with cars still passing on track before the virtual safety car was deployed.

The incident prompted the stewards to summon Russell after the race for an alleged unsafe act.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton reacts to Canadian GP display, F1 star's tantrum investigated by FIA

George Russell apologises after FIA punishment

Following a review of video evidence, Russell was handed a €5,000 fine (£4,313, $5,820), although the punishment has been suspended for 12 months providing he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

The stewards confirmed that Russell had apologised during the hearing and accepted that his actions had not set the right example.

Their statement read: “The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed.

“He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly. The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology.”

Russell has now followed through on that promise, taking to social media to address the incident directly.

“Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be,” Russell wrote on X. “Lots of emotions in the moment.”

The retirement proved hugely costly in the championship picture, with Antonelli going on to claim victory and extend his winning streak to four consecutive grands prix.

It also means Russell left Canada with no points from the race, slipping 43 points behind his Mercedes team-mate in the drivers’ standings after a weekend that had once promised to swing momentum back in his favour.

READ MORE: Russell in FIA wrath after Canadian Grand Prix tantrum

Related