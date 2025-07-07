F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

The 2025 British Grand Prix provided some serious surprises and an array of debuts for multiple F1 drivers.

Sunday's race in Silverstone may not have been all that home hero Lewis Hamilton had hoped it would be, but there is a silver lining of sorts for the seven-time champion as both the drivers' and constructors' championship standings have been reshuffled.

Hamilton made his debut in red in front of his home crowd but despite the miracles he has performed at the Northamptonshire track in the past, not even the cheers of the home fans were enough to see him step on the podium again.

Instead, it was fellow Brit Lando Norris who claimed his maiden British GP victory, followed by team-mate and championship leader Oscar Piastri, who was left fuming after a 10-second penalty ruled him out of contention for the win.

The papaya duo are no strangers to sharing a podium but last weekend saw them joined by Sauber star Nico Hulkenberg, who, after 239 race starts, finally made an appearance in the top three.

As a result of Hulkenberg's P3 finish, Sauber has now jumped a whopping three places up the constructors' standings from ninth to sixth, and the German racer's extra 15 points means he has also moved up a place in the drivers' standings.

The sport now heads into a two week break from any on-track action, with Hamilton left scratching his head once again after a disappointing race with Ferrari.

However, the fact he still managed to finish 10 places ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc means all hope is not lost.

The 40-year-old finished in the points at Silverstone whereas Leclerc crossed the line second from last, and as such, Hamilton has now closed the gap to just 16 points to his rival in red.

Ferrari have clung on to the claim that they are the best of the rest, extending their gap from closest rivals Mercedes, who are now 12 points behind the Scuderia.

However, the Maranello outfit are still a mighty 238 points behind McLaren in the team standings, as the Woking-based outfit continue to dominate this season.

Lewis Hamilton is chasing Charles Leclerc in the 2025 drivers' standings

F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 British Grand Prix

F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 British Grand Prix

Position Team Points 1 McLaren 460 2 Ferrari 222 3 Mercedes 210 4 Red Bull 172 5 Williams 59 6 Sauber 41 7 Racing Bulls 36 8 Aston Martin 36 9 Haas 29 10 Alpine 19

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.

The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.

