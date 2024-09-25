Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision
Ricciardo reveals '$3.5 MILLION' payout behind major Red Bull decision
Daniel Ricciardo has provided further insight into a significant decision made by his team at last weekend's Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
Sunday's race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit could well be the Australian's last outing for Visa Cash App RB, who look set to bring in reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.
Questions remain over whether Ricciardo will ever be seen behind the wheel again, with retirement now a realistic option for the popular racer.
The eight-time race winner has struggled to find any consistency since joining RB in 2023, and his results over recent months have reportedly prompted the team to make a change for the final six races of the year.
Lucrative bonus adds Singapore incentive
If Sunday was to be his last appearance in F1, Ricciardo at least went out on a high, securing the fastest lap of the day in the closing stages.
His achievement also provided a helping hand to his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, who is embroiled in a fierce battle with Lando Norris for the drivers' title.
The McLaren driver had looked in prime position to add the fastest-lap bonus point to his race-winning tally until Ricciardo's late heroics, prompting Verstappen to relay a message of thanks over team radio.
And speaking after Sunday's race, Ricciardo revealed he had extra motivation to make the last-gasp switch to soft tyres in order get the job done.
“I heard something about $3.5 million bonus for fastest lap," he told Autosport. "Red Bull was throwing some crazy number around!"
“I had an idea, but I also thought they were just letting me have some fun because we were obviously a long way out of the points.
“So then yeah, at the end, the fastest lap. I'm kind of hoping Max wins by a point now, because I guaranteed myself a very nice Christmas present if so. So sorry Lando! But I think I'd get a good Christmas present!"
