F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted Max Verstappen must adopt a different approach if he is to retain his Formula 1 title.
Ricciardo breaks silence on F1 exit with cryptic 'next adventure' tease
Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out after his mid-season exit from Formula 1, thanking those involved in his journey and hinting at future plans away from the sport.
F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute
Formula 1 icon Martin Brundle has paid tribute to 'quality guy' Daniel Ricciardo as Visa Cash App RB made the decision to axe the Australian.
Norris drops McLaren DRS bombshell after FIA investigation
McLaren star Lando Norris has admitted his team are being 'smarter' than Red Bull this season with the creation of 'mini-DRS flaps'.
Mercedes chief calls for action after Verstappen FIA sanction
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted changes must be made within Formula 1 amid the ongoing debate around Max Verstappen's recent FIA punishment.
Latest News
Mercedes boss responds to SCATHING Hamilton criticism
- 48 minutes ago
Verstappen backed to QUIT F1 over FIA sanctions
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo delivers 'bizarre and heartbreaking' F1 goodbye in paddock exit
- 2 hours ago
Horner gets huge financial boost as Ricciardo F1 exit officially confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:53
F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov