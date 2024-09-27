close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted Max Verstappen must adopt a different approach if he is to retain his Formula 1 title.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo breaks silence on F1 exit with cryptic 'next adventure' tease

Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out after his mid-season exit from Formula 1, thanking those involved in his journey and hinting at future plans away from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute

Formula 1 icon Martin Brundle has paid tribute to 'quality guy' Daniel Ricciardo as Visa Cash App RB made the decision to axe the Australian.

➡️ READ MORE

Norris drops McLaren DRS bombshell after FIA investigation

McLaren star Lando Norris has admitted his team are being 'smarter' than Red Bull this season with the creation of 'mini-DRS flaps'.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes chief calls for action after Verstappen FIA sanction

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted changes must be made within Formula 1 amid the ongoing debate around Max Verstappen's recent FIA punishment.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull chief wants Verstappen change amid F1 struggles

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has admitted Max Verstappen must adopt a different approach if he is to retain his Formula 1 title.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Formula 1 Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Helmut Marko Martin Brundle
Horner gets huge financial boost as Ricciardo F1 exit officially confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner gets huge financial boost as Ricciardo F1 exit officially confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:53
Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo Red Bull 'payout' revealed as official driver signing announced - GPFans F1 Recap

  • September 25, 2024 23:54

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes boss responds to SCATHING Hamilton criticism

  • 48 minutes ago
Max Verstappen

Verstappen backed to QUIT F1 over FIA sanctions

  • 1 hour ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo delivers 'bizarre and heartbreaking' F1 goodbye in paddock exit

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull chief wants driver change as Ricciardo teases next move after F1 exit

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner gets huge financial boost as Ricciardo F1 exit officially confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:53
Daniel Ricciardo

F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x