F1 legend Brundle shares emotional Ricciardo tribute
Formula 1 icon Martin Brundle has paid tribute to 'quality guy' Daniel Ricciardo as Visa Cash App RB made the decision to axe the Australian.
Ricciardo was in action at last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, where he posted the day's fastest lap on what was his final appearance for the team.
He has now been replaced by Liam Lawson for the rest of this season, and with no seat secured for 2025, looks to have featured on the grid for the last time.
Brundle hails Ricciardo career
The 35-year-old has been a mainstay in the sport since making his breakthrough at Toro Rosso in 2012, going on to represent Red Bull, Renault and McLaren before joining RB last season.
But the move hasn't gone according to plan, with the popular racer consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
And his ongoing struggles have prompted his team to make a change in the cockpit as they look to build for the future.
Despite remaining largely upbeat about his prospects throughout the year, the eight-time race winner appeared visibly upset as he addressed media following Sunday's grand prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
Now F1 pundit Brundle has hailed Ricciardo's impact on the sport in an emotional tribute which featured in his Sky Sports column.
"It was Daniel's last race in F1 for a while, and perhaps forever," he wrote. "It was a rather half-hearted and confusing exit from the team perspective.
"The fans rewarded him with driver of the day as a farewell present, and that leaves him with a tally of 257 starts, 8 wins, 3 poles, and 32 podiums. And an awful lot of smiles and happy fans.
"Well done and good luck to him whatever happens next, he's a quality guy and world-class driver."
