Ricciardo F1 exit CONFIRMED in official team statement
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 exit from the Visa Cash App RB team has been officially confirmed.
The Australian F1 star is one of the sport's most popular drivers, but his struggles at Red Bull's sister team have now meant he has been left without a seat for the 2025 season.
Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by Liam Lawson with immediate effect, with the New Zealander stepping in for the final six races of the season.
Ricciardo came home last of the finishing drivers at the Singapore Grand Prix, setting the fastest lap of the race as the chequered flag fell in what could prove to be his final ever act in the sport.
Daniel Ricciardo F1 exit confirmed
In an official statement, team principal Laurent Mekies said: "Everyone here at VCARB would like to thank Daniel for his hard work across the last two seasons with us...
"He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit."
"Daniel has been a true gentleman both on and off the track and never without that smile," he continued.
Thank you Daniel 💙— Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) September 26, 2024
⁰Laurent Mekies on Daniel: “He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit.”#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/cqKrbFAehU
"He will be missed, but will always hold a special within the Red Bull family."
