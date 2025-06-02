Daniel Ricciardo celebrates major milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger

Daniel Ricciardo has celebrated a huge milestone with girlfriend Heidi Berger after she posted a life update on social media.

The former-Formula 1 star first made his relationship with Berger public in 2022, with the pair having since given their followers an occasional glimpse into their outdoorsy relationship via Instagram.

Berger issued a recent life update to her own social media last weekend, where she revealed she had graduated from New York University and posted a series of celebration pictures in the city.

"When you’re graduating but also have to be at JFK in an hour. But hey we made it," Berger wrote.

Ricciardo also joined in on the celebrations, commenting a message of support underneath the post which read: "So proud of you."

Who is Daniel Ricciardo’s girlfriend Heidi Berger?

Berger majored in acting at New York University and has made a series of television appearances over the years, including in BBC show Ludwig which also stars British comedy icon David Mitchell.

The 28-year-old is also the daughter of 10-time F1 race winner Gerhard Berger and Portuguese model Ana Corvo, born to the pair in Monaco in 1997.

Berger has also documented her travels across Instagram and is not afraid to embrace the outdoors, sharing a variety of activities such as horseback riding, paddle boarding and hikes alongside Ricciardo.

Ricciardo and Berger also attended the wedding of Lance Stroll’s sister Chloe Stroll and Australian Winter Olympic gold medallist Scotty James in 2023, with the pair posing in a series of romantic snaps in Venice at the event.

