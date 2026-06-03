'That happens' - Max Verstappen getting used to life as a new parent

Max Verstappen is quickly getting used to life as a new parent, with the Red Bull star sharing a relatable family moment during a recent live stream.

The four-time world champion welcomed his first child with partner Kelly Piquet last year, with the couple confirming the arrival of their daughter Lily ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen was already used to having a young child around the house before becoming a father himself, having formed a close bond with Piquet's daughter Penelope from her previous relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

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Verstappen interrupted by family moment

A clip shared on social media showed Verstappen streaming when Penelope interrupted him with some urgent news.

The Dutchman later laughed as he explained what had happened, revealing that the interruption came because Penelope had noticed one of her teeth was coming out.

"Penelope came in screaming," Verstappen said.

"Her tooth was falling out! I said, 'Yeah, that happens!'"

The moment offered a rare glimpse of Verstappen away from the intensity of F1.

Verstappen embraces 'bonus dad' role

Verstappen has previously spoken warmly about his role in Penelope's life, describing himself as a 'bonus dad' after watching her grow up while in a relationship with Piquet.

"I'm kind of like a bonus dad already with my girlfriend having a daughter, so I saw her grow up since she was one," Verstappen said last year.

Now, with Lily also part of the family, Verstappen is balancing fatherhood with one of the most demanding careers in world sport.

There is still no sign that his focus on racing has faded, but the latest clip showed a softer, more domestic side to the Red Bull star.

Even for a driver used to handling 200mph pressure, a panicked loose-tooth interruption is all part of the job.

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