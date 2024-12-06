Verstappen makes HUGE family announcement in emotional post

Max Verstappen has announced via his Instagram page that he is to become a father for the first time.

Verstappen recently sealed his fourth consecutive Formula 1 drivers' championship, joining an elite list of legends in the sport.

The Dutchman has claimed nine grand prix victories throughout the season - three times as many wins as any other driver in 2024 - despite spending large periods of the season without the fastest car.

Heading into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen was celebrating some brilliant news off the track as well, with partner Kelly Piquet revealed to be pregnant with the couple's first child.

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have been together since 2020

Max Verstappen recently became a four-time champion

Verstappen announces Piquet pregnant

Verstappen and Brazilian model Piquet, who is also the daughter of three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, have been in a relationship since 2020, although it was not made public until 2021.

Piquet is regularly spotted at grand prix weekends supporting her partner in his F1 endeavours, and the pair have now taken to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Verstappen has spent the Abu Dhabi weekend so far in a war of words with George Russell, who described the Dutchman as a 'bully'.

However, many of Verstappen's rivals wished the couple all the best, with Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri all commenting congratulatory messages on the Instagram post.

"Mini Verstappen-Piquet on the way ❤️," the post read. "We couldn’t be happier with our little miracle 💫".

For Piquet, the new arrival will be her second child, having already had a daughter with another former F1 racer in Daniil Kvyat.

Heading to the Yas Marina Circuit following the announcement of the pregnancy, Verstappen referenced that he is already a 'bonus dad' to Piquet's daughter.

"Yeah, I mean of course I'm already kind of a bonus dad, but I’m still very excited for sure," he said in a video circulating on social media.

