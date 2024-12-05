F1 team confirm sensational driver signing for 2025

A Formula 1 team have announced a significant change ahead of next season.

The news comes ahead of this weekend's season finale in Abu Dhabi, where McLaren and Ferrari will fight it out to be crowned 2024 constructors' champions.

Further back on the grid, a number of teams also have something to play for going into the last event of what has been a thrilling year in F1, with those involved in the battle for sixth spot preparing for their biggest race of the campaign.

Alpine currently hold the position following Pierre Gasly's fifth-place finish in Qatar last time out, but face stiff competition from both Haas and VCARB.

Alpine have announced a change to their 2025 driver lineup

The F1 Academy is an all-female racing series first introduced in 2023

Further changes at Alpine

Looking ahead to 2025, the Enstone-based outfit have already made one change to their driver lineup, with Jack Doohan set to come in for Esteban Ocon.

And they have now confirmed another major signing for next year, after it was announced that Nina Gademan will race for the team in the new F1 Academy season.

The Dutch driver comes into her first full campaign in the all-female series with an impressive pedigree, having previously made her bow as a wildcard entry in Zandvoort earlier this year, finishing fourth and 10th over the two races and securing 13 points for the team.

Gademan has also previously won the FIA Motorsport Games Karting Slalom Cup in 2019 for Team Netherlands, and made her single-seater debut in 2024, competing in British Formula 4 in which she claimed her first rookie podium at Thruxton.

She will replace Abbi Pulling, who is likely to exit the team as champion, despite a late setback.

Nina Gademan will replace Abbi Pulling at Alpine next season

In an official statement, Gademan said: "I am incredibly proud to be representing BWT Alpine Formula One Team in the 2025 F1 Academy season.

"This is a moment I once thought might never come, and it is a dream come true. Having the support of a team with such an incredible legacy means the world to me.

"I am deeply grateful for Alpine’s trust and belief in me, and I can’t wait to make the 2025 season an unforgettable chapter in this journey."

Team principal Oliver Oakes added: "We are happy to have Nina coming on board as our F1 Academy driver selection for the 2025 season.

"We are excited to see what she can do in the series next year. Nina will be a fantastic addition to our line-up of junior drivers, and we look forward to working with her throughout 2025."

For the 2025 season, Nina Gademan will be joining us as an F1 Academy driver 🏎️



Best Wishes from the whole Team pic.twitter.com/RSTB4xv0y7 — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) December 4, 2024

