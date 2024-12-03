Aston Martin announce Stroll REPLACEMENT with official team statement

Aston Martin have announced that Lance Stroll will be replaced during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in an official statement.

The Canadian star is currently sat 13th in the drivers' championship heading into the final race of the season, in what has been a difficult year for the Aston Martin team.

Whilst Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes have all battled for wins in 2024, Aston Martin have been unable to join the fight at the top, not even scoring a single podium.

However, the Silverstone-based outfit have also been untroubled by rival teams in the midfield, with Aston Martin having cemented a fifth-place finish in the constructors’ championship, signing off a rather anonymous year for the team.

Lance Stroll is currently P13 in the standings

Aston Martin will welcome Adrian Newey in 2025

Lance Stroll replaced in FP1 at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

As the 2024 season comes to a close, Stroll will miss the first practice session at the Abu Dhabi GP, and will be replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, it has now been announced.

The Brazilian star will compete in FP1 as part of a requirement for all F1 teams to run a rookie in each of their cars during a season.

Drugovich will also take part in the end-of-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit, which takes place just days after the final race of the season.

"I'm really excited to drive the AMR24 again, and this time at Yas Marina - a circuit that I know well from completing many testing laps there," Drugovich said in an official statement.

Felipe Drugovich will replace Lance Stroll during FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP

"It will be great to see how the car feels in a completely different environment compared to Mexico, and I'm looking forward to building on what I learned during my first FP1 session earlier this year.

"It will be great to get a feel for the 2025 Pirelli tyres that the Formula One cars will be running next year, too.

"Driving the AMR24 is always a fantastic opportunity, and I'm grateful to Aston Martin Aramco for trusting me with this second session as well as the end-of-season test. Also, a big thank you to Banco Master for their ongoing support."

