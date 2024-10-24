Hamilton’s Ferrari debut DELAYED

Lewis Hamilton’s debut with Ferrari has reportedly been delayed, with the seven-time world champion set to miss the end of season test in Abu Dhabi.

The 39-year-old made the shock decision to switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, in an attempt to secure a record-breaking eighth world title.

Despite achieving six of his seven world titles with Mercedes, their performance since the 2022 regulation changes has significantly declined, and Hamilton has fallen behind his rivals.

The Brit endured the longest winless streak in his career from the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, until he achieved an emotional victory at Silverstone this year.

Lewis Hamilton will join Fred Vasseur's Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 British GP

When will Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

Whilst drivers often debut with their new teams during the end of season Abu Dhabi tyre test, Hamilton will not be seen in Ferrari overalls until their car launches in 2025.

Hamilton’s Mercedes replacement, Kimi Antonelli, will take the Brit's seat with the team for the test at the Yas Marina Circuit, alongside Alpine-bound Jack Doohan, RB’s Liam Lawson and future Haas star Ollie Bearman.

However, Hamilton is set to miss this test, and is instead expected to conduct a farewell tour with his Mercedes family.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, the champion will initially travel to Kuala Lumpur for their main sponsor Petronas, Stuttgart to see Mercedes and finally will visit employees at the factories in Brackley and Brixworth.

Lewis Hamilton will conduct a farewell tour at Mercedes

Complications with Hamilton's Mercedes contract would mean that the seven-time champion would not be able to take part in the test even if he was free of his farewell duties.

In contrast, Carlos Sainz, who Hamilton will be replacing at Ferrari, is set to drive with his new team Williams in Abu Dhabi, leaving the second Ferrari seat vacant at the test.

Furthermore, Esteban Ocon will test with Haas, and Nico Hulkenberg will debut at Sauber, as the grid undergoes a seismic shift for the 2025 season.

