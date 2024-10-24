FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach
FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach
The FIA have confirmed that two teams have been found guilty for breaching cost cap regulations.
The cap is in place to minimise disparity between teams at both ends of the financial spectrum, thus in theory, increasing racing competitiveness.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell
READ MORE: Marko takes aim at Horner in Perez replacement hint
By limiting the amount of money each squad can spend in a calendar year, motorsport bosses aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of each series' participants.
An FIA statement has now confirmed that two teams competing in Formula E have breached guidelines, as it outlined the nature of the respective offences and revealed the punishments which have been handed out.
READ MORE: Wolff in Hamilton DISPUTE over Mercedes concerns
Which teams breached the cost cap?
Nissan Formula E Team has been fined €300,000 for its 2 per cent (£269,252) breach, while Jaguar Racing Ltd>. was hit with a €100,000 penalty for a 0.6 per cent (£73,849) overspend.
In addition to receiving a heavy financial blow from the sport's governing body, both teams were given a sporting penalty courtesy of a half-day suspension which will be taken during the first session of pre-season testing in Valencia on November 4, 2024.
An FIA statement read: "The Cost Cap Administration recognised that the teams have acted cooperatively throughout the review process and have sought to provide additional information and evidence when requested in a timely manner.
"There is no accusation or evidence of aggravating factors or that they have sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in fraudulent manner, and nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration."
In response, Nissan said: "Nissan Formula E Team has since put in place all the necessary precautions to avoid these kinds of miscalculations and oversights in the future."
READ MORE: Verstappen slams McLaren's UNACCEPTABLE treatment of star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Hamilton to be replaced MID-SEASON as star drops retirement bombshell
- 19 minutes ago
Audi F1 chief reveals meeting with driver target
- 35 minutes ago
F1 announce tragic death of key figure
- 1 hour ago
FIA issue official statement as TWO teams guilty of cost cap breach
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari announce F1 driver REPLACEMENT at Mexican GP
- 3 hours ago
Audi F1 chief issues HUGE driver update as Ricciardo replacement discussed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec