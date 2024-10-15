McLaren star announces SWITCH to rival series

A McLaren racing star has made a switch to a rival racing series after being announced in an official test.

The Woking-based outfit have surged to the front of the Formula 1 grid in 2024, delivering consistently around most tracks and crucially taking the fight to Red Bull.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton SNUBBED as Mercedes make 'remarkable' announcement

READ MORE: F1 driver's retirement marks end of an era

McLaren currently sit at the top of the constructors’ standings, and Lando Norris is just 52 points away from catching Max Verstappen for the drivers’ title.

The team’s newfound success has been ushered in under the leadership of team principal Andrea Stella, as well as CEO Zak Brown.

Can Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen for the title?

McLaren have steadily fought to the top of the grid

McLaren continue to grow across motorsport

Brown has not only helped McLaren improve in F1, but has also expanded the team's racing operations across various series.

The brand currently fields an IndyCar team with Arrow McLaren, and competes in the all-electric racing series Formula E as NEOM McLaren.

Alongside the other nine F1 teams, McLaren also fields an entry in the all-female series; F1 Academy, with Bianca Bustamante racing in McLaren colours.

The 19-year-old, who is also part of the McLaren Driver Development programme, has competed in both seasons of the F1 Academy, achieving two wins in 2023 and a podium this season.

Bustamante currently sits seventh in the drivers’ standings, however she has clearly impressed McLaren bosses as she will make a switch to NEOM McLaren for the Formula E Women’s Driver test, alongside Ella Lloyd.

The all-women’s pre-season test aims to enhance equality and diversity in motorsport, giving female racers access to the latest technology, as each team must field at least one female driver for the half-day test.

Bustamante will drive the state-of-the-art GEN3 Evo race car at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia on 7 November, giving the youngster a chance to demonstrate her abilities in a different series.

In a statement, Bustamante said: "I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a GEN3 Evo car with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team next month in Valencia. I’ve already been honing my skills in the simulator, and working with the team so I can extract the most from this opportunity as I can. I’m really looking forward to it."

READ MORE: Official statement shows US GP facing CHANGES following FIA monitoring

To rep your favourite papaya driver, click here to shop McLaren merch!

WATCH: Red Bull found cause of RB20 issues, Audi considering Mick Schumacher

Related