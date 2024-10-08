McLaren announce NEW driver signing in official team statement

McLaren have announced the signing of a new driver in an official team statement.

The iconic British team have been this season's surprise package in Formula 1, emerging as challengers to Red Bull's recent dominance in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen takes legal action as F1 boss forced to pay MILLIONS

READ MORE: Verstappen pictured driving F1 rival's car in STUNNING development

Spearheaded by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, the papaya team have overhauled the reigning constructors' champions at the top of the standings, and with just six races of the 2024 season remaining, are well-placed to secure a first title since 1998.

It could even be a double celebration if Norris can maintain his fine recent form, with the 26-year-old just 52 points behind Red Bull star and drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen going into the final stages of the year.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are enjoying stellar seasons at McLaren

The all-female F1 Academy series debuted this year

READ MORE: Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments

McLaren announce new driver signing

Keen to maintain their forward momentum across the board, the Silverstone-based outfit have also added another exciting young talent to their ranks, confirming that Welsh racer Ella Lloyd has joined the McLaren Driver Development Programme in an official team statement.

The 19-year-old will soon have the chance to show what she can do on the track when she represents the team in next season's F1 Academy.

Having impressed bosses with fine displays in the Formula Winter Series and British F4 series earlier this year, she has been tipped to make a big impact in the all-female competition.

19-year-old Ella Lloyd has joined McLaren's Driver Development programme

READ MORE: Hamilton issues Roscoe health update in statement

In a statement released by the team, Lloyd said: “I’m really excited to be joining the McLaren Driver Development programme as the team’s F1 Academy driver in 2025.

"It’s an honour to drive for a team that has such a great racing history, and also a long track record for developing talent.

"With McLaren, I now have everything I need to keep developing and pushing the boundaries as a female in motorsport.

"Thank you to Zak Brown, Stephanie Carlin and the entire McLaren team for their faith in me. I can’t wait to get racing in papaya.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo spotted with NEW 'team' after F1 axe

Related