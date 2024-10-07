Verstappen takes legal action after Norris comments

Max Verstappen has taken legal action by trademarking an iconic saying following a Lando Norris 'dig' earlier this season.

Norris and Verstappen are currently embroiled in a thrilling championship battle, with Norris' supremely quick McLaren allowing him to close the gap to the Dutchman to 52 points with just three races remaining.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo RETIREMENT discussed as Wolff reveals SHOCK signing

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 chief SLAMS Audi driver lineup 'decision'

The pair have forged a fierce rivalry on track in 2024, as well as remaining close friends off it, with their respective teams also battling hard for the constructors' championship.

For Norris, it has already been a memorable season, with the Brit having claimed his first three career Formula 1 victories.

Max Verstappen is a three-time Formula 1 world champion

Lando Norris has had a memorable 2024 season

Verstappen's 'simply lovely' trademark

One of those victories came in Verstappen's backyard, at the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.

Norris steamed to victory over Verstappen by over 20 seconds, further flexing McLaren's muscles following a two-season period of supreme Red Bull dominance.

In victory, Norris quoted Verstappen's favourite winning phrase, stating 'simply lovely' over his team radio at the fall of the chequered flag. Norris later explained that this was not meant to be a 'dig' aimed at Verstappen, and he was just trying to have 'fun'.

Although Norris is under no legal threat from Verstappen, the world champion has gone to unusual lengths to prevent his rivals and others from using his catchphrase more broadly after trademarking it for potential brand use.

It has been revealed that zero oppositions have been received to his trademark application so far, and the process is set to be completed in November.

It's unclear what Verstappen wants the 'simply lovely' trademark for, but the three-time world champion does have a highly-successful range of merchandise on his Verstappen.com website, as well as owning Team Redline, a successful sim racing team.

READ MORE: Racing star BANNED after dangerous crash

Related