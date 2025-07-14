Max Verstappen is seriously considering leaving Red Bull according to ex-Formula 1 star Ralf Schumacher.

Verstappen has won four consecutive world championships with the team over the last four seasons but at the halfway point in 2025, chances of five-in-a-row are already looking close to extinguished as he trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 69 points.

Red Bull are at their lowest ebb given the exit of big names in recent times, including Christian Horner who was dramatically sacked after 20 years in his role as team principal last week.

With the team in a managerial and technical transition period at best and a crisis at worst, Schumacher now believes that Verstappen is ready to jump ship away from the team he has driven for since 2016.

"I don't think one has anything to do with the other," Schumacher told Sky Germany. "That's not what Max was about either.

"Max of course wants to stay at Red Bull, if possible. That's where it all started and he owes a lot to Red Bull. But this valley that Red Bull is going through now will last for some time, I fear.

"In the history of Formula 1, it usually takes two to three years. Now of course one thing can happen and that is that next year's rule changes lead to a great approach.

"But I lack that fantasy. Because for two, or a year and a half, Pierre Wache has failed to make the car really drivable and good. So I still think that after last weekend Max is thinking strongly about leaving Red Bull."

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move to Mercedes in recent times, who themselves face a dilemma of how to fit the Dutchman in alongside George Russell or Kimi Antonelli whose current deals expire at the end of the season.

But complications still surround a Verstappen exit from Red Bull as he is contracted to the team until 2028.

