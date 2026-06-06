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Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen still considering F1 exit: ‘I’d have signed a contract by now'

Max Verstappen looking down as he walks at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen still considering F1 exit: ‘I’d have signed a contract by now'

Verstappen has been hesitant to extend his contract

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Max Verstappen has revealed he still hasn't decided whether he will continue in F1 as he addressed the media ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The biggest news heading into this race weekend was the future of Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a contract extension with Ferrari.

While the exact length of his deal wasn't publicised, The Race has reported that his old deal expired in 2029 and his new one will see him continue with Ferrari into the 2030s.

When Verstappen was probed about his own contract, however, the four-time champion was honest about the fact he was still considering his future in the category.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton shares major Ferrari verdict as FIA announce Monaco GP punishment

Verstappen still considering leaving F1

Last time out in Canada, Verstappen revealed his approval of potential changes to the engines which would see a reduction in electrical power to make it a 60/40 split with the internal combustion engine.

Whether it's enough for him to stick around in the sport, time will only tell, and Verstappen's recent quotes in Monaco suggest he still hasn't made a decision.

Speaking to the media, Verstappen explained: "It's been a while since I signed a new contract. At this moment, that's not my biggest concern. I still have two more years on my contract."

"First, I need to decide for myself if I want to keep racing in the category after 2028. I'm not in a hurry either. Otherwise, I would have already signed a contract until 2040."

When does Verstappen's contract with Red Bull expire?

Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull expires in 2028, but it is said that the Dutchman has an exit clause that he can trigger before this date based on the team's performance.

The most recent reports on this 'exit clause' suggest that if Verstappen is outside of the top two in the championship standings by the time of the summer break, he can leave Red Bull.

READ MORE: Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes

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