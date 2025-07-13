F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has become bigger than the sport itself.

With seven championships under his belt, spells at three of the most iconic F1 teams, and a legacy as the most inspirational racer to ever grace the track, he is hot property.

As a passionate activist, investor and business owner, Hamilton has his fingers in many, many (vegan) pies, so no wonder he has accumulated a whopping net worth of over $450 million.

So how exactly did he get here and did it all come from racing?

The simple answer is no, far from it in fact. In his 19 years of competing in F1, Hamilton has indeed built up a reputation that warrants some of the biggest contracts the sport has ever seen, but it's his many projects away from the track that have cemented his spot on F1's all-time rich list.

Lewis Hamilton's success means he can enjoy the finer things in life

Where does Hamilton sit on the F1 rich list?

As far as F1 driver net worth goes, Hamilton doesn't actually top the list, even with his global fame, fashion status and lucrative partnerships.

The top spot belongs to another seven-time champion, Michael Schumacher, who is reportedly worth over $600 million dollars, with Hamilton coming in second.

The two icons of the sport share many records and similarities across their careers, with both stars driving for Mercedes and Ferrari, but how much was Hamilton paid by each F1 constructor?

The British star joined the F1 grid with McLaren in 2007 and after an impressive rookie season, penned a $48 million contract to take him until the end of 2012.

2013 saw him move to the Silver Arrows and with a championship to his name, Hamilton secured an eight-figure pay rise thanks to his first contract with Mercedes being just shy of $135 million.

After 2017, the then four-time champion signed a new contract with Mercedes for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, reportedly worth $53 million annually. He then signed a two-year contract extension in 2021, and did the same again in 2023.

However, as we all know now, he didn't see his last extension through and instead shocked the world by announcing his switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2024.

Reports on how much Hamilton is earning in his first contract with the Scuderia have varied, but before any performance-based bonuses, the seven-time champion is believed to be earning $60 million a year to race in red.

Lewis Hamilton is the second-richest F1 driver in history

How does Hamilton make money off the track

Hamilton's high-fashion side projects and impressive portfolio of real-estate and luxury cars have helped to significantly bolster his reported net worth.

The Ferrari star owns a New York City penthouse worth $40.7 million, as well as a $25 million home in London, and various properties across the globe to suit the hectic lifestyle of an F1 driver.

As a motorsport-obsessed figure, Hamilton naturally boasts a jaw-dropping personal car collection thought to be worth over $30 million.

Among the most valuable vehicles in his collection is a 1995 McLaren F1 worth $20 million, a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta worth $4.1 million, and a Mercedes-AMG One worth $2.7 million.

As if being at the centre of one of the most lucrative F1 contracts of all time hasn't kept Hamilton busy enough, he also has an impressive list of projects running on the side to keep the cash flowing.

Most recently he worked as a co-producer on this summer's blockbuster, F1: The Movie. The film has already raked in over $300 million, making it the most successful project from Apple, and Hamilton will surely see a healthy chunk of that thanks to his role in production.

The British icon also reportedly earns $50 million through endorsements and prize money every year, with his list of brand ambassadorships growing every season.

Earlier this year he announced a lucrative partnership with Canadian activewear brand Lululemon, adding to his fashion portfolio having already founded his own clothing line, plus 44.

And his escapades in the world of fashion don't stop there. In 2025 his luxury status was cemented when he was asked to co-chair the Met Gala and just this week he promoted his latest capsule collection with iconic fashion house Dior.

Hamilton has plenty to keep him busy during the rare breaks he gets during the F1 season, having also founded non-alcoholic Tequila brand Almave and invested in an ownership stake of the Denver Broncos.

