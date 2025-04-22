Lewis Hamilton business closes down as 'dozens lose jobs'

One of Lewis Hamilton's businesses is set to close its UK-based restaurants, with around 150 jobs reported to be lost by the move.

Hamilton co-owns the Neat Burger chain alongside Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and a number of other celebrities, but the vegan food chain fell on hard times back in 2023, announcing some big losses.

The brand's New York branch shut down last summer to try and counteract some of the losses, while more than half of its London stores have closed in the last two years.

Now, it has been reported by the Sun that up to 150 jobs are expected to be impacted by the closure of the final two remaining UK-based restaurants.

Neat Burger to close its doors

Hamilton himself adopted a plant-based diet back in 2017, and his beloved dog Roscoe is also on a vegan diet.

The seven-time world champion opened the vegan fast food chain back in 2019, stating that a 'healthier high street' option was needed, but that six years has been plagued by financial difficulties, despite the brand's restaurants receiving much acclaim.

Neat Burger confirmed to GPFans in a statement that both UK restaurants will soon be closed.

"The board have taken the decision to close the UK corporately owned restaurants. Soho has closed, Camden closes at the end of the month," a spokesperson said.

It will compound what has been a tricky 2025 so far for Hamilton, whose Ferrari career has not got off to a good start, sitting down in seventh in the drivers' championship standings.

