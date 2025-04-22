F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence
The FIA have released a decision document regarding Max Verstappen's penalty at the Saudi Grand Prix this weekend.
Horner produces stunning evidence to dispute Verstappen penalty
Christian Horner has produced a series of shots from Max Verstappen's onboard camera, which he believes prove the Dutchman shouldn't have been punished at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Verstappen blames social media for silence on FIA decision
Max Verstappen has blamed social media for his evasive answers to the press after Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
F1 champion hints at HARSH penalty for rival after Saudi Grand Prix near miss
Two-time Formula 1 word champion Fernando Alonso has hinted at a rather harsh penalty for Gabriel Bortoleto, after the pair almost came together at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Former Red Bull star shocked by 'absurd' Brundle advice
Former Red Bull Formula 1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has publicly expressed his dislike of comments made during qualifying at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Angela Cullen joins race winner in star-studded 'reunion'
A Sky Sports F1 presenter has revealed a 'reunion' featuring Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist Angela Cullen and recent European Le Mans race winner Jamie Chadwick.
F1 star gets STUCK in car before unlikely hero comes to rescue
- 44 minutes ago
- 1 hour ago
Russell complains about FIA ignoring him after Saudi Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari boss issues X-RATED Hamilton response following Saudi GP performance
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen blames social media for silence on FIA decision
- 3 hours ago
Vettel tipped for stunning Red Bull return as Verstappen to Mercedes update issued - F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 Race Calendar 2025
-
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 14 Mar
Lando Norris
-
GP CHINA
21 - 21 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 4 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 11 Apr
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 18 Apr
Oscar Piastri
- GP USA 2 - 2 May
- GP ITALY 16 - 16 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 - 30 May
- GP CANADA 13 - 13 Jun