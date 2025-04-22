F1 News Today: FIA release official statement on Verstappen penalty as Horner produces evidence

close global

The FIA have released a decision document regarding Max Verstappen's penalty at the Saudi Grand Prix this weekend.

Horner produces stunning evidence to dispute Verstappen penalty

Christian Horner has produced a series of shots from Max Verstappen's onboard camera, which he believes prove the Dutchman shouldn't have been punished at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Verstappen blames social media for silence on FIA decision

Max Verstappen has blamed social media for his evasive answers to the press after Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

F1 champion hints at HARSH penalty for rival after Saudi Grand Prix near miss

Two-time Formula 1 word champion Fernando Alonso has hinted at a rather harsh penalty for Gabriel Bortoleto, after the pair almost came together at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Former Red Bull star shocked by 'absurd' Brundle advice

Former Red Bull Formula 1 mechanic Calum Nicholas has publicly expressed his dislike of comments made during qualifying at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Angela Cullen joins race winner in star-studded 'reunion'

A Sky Sports F1 presenter has revealed a 'reunion' featuring Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist Angela Cullen and recent European Le Mans race winner Jamie Chadwick.

Max Verstappen FIA Christian Horner Fernando Alonso Gabriel Bortoleto Saudi Grand Prix
