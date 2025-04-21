Angela Cullen joins race winner in star-studded 'reunion'

A Sky Sports F1 presenter has revealed a 'reunion' featuring Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist Angela Cullen and recent European Le Mans race winner Jamie Chadwick.

New Zealander Cullen has recently made a return to the Formula 1 paddock, once again beginning to work with Hamilton, having worked as the seven-time champion's trainer between 2016-2023.

The pair went their separate ways after the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but remained close friends, as revealed by Hamilton when Cullen got herself a new role alongside IndyCar star Marcus Armstrong.

Now, at the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, Cullen has posed for a wholesome selfie alongside Sky F1's Natalie Pinkham and Chadwick, in a post appearing on Pinkham's Instagram page.

Chadwick recently made history by becoming the first female driver to claim a race victory in the LMP2 class of the European Le Mans Series, winning the first race of the 2025 season at the 4 Hours of Barcelona race.

The British racer - who won alongside Daniel Juncadella and Mathys Jaubert in Barcelona - returned to the F1 paddock for the first time this season in Jeddah, starring in Sky F1's coverage as a pundit.

What is Angela Cullen's role at Ferrari?

As well as being Hamilton's physiotherapist and trainer, Cullen is a close confidant of the seven-time world champion, and is a part of his inner circle.

Hamilton has struggled to make an impact in the first few months of his career at Ferrari, currently sat down in seventh in the drivers' championship, with just a sprint race victory to his name.

Cullen's move to Ferrari with Hamilton was made official when she was spotted in the paddock at pre-season testing in Bahrain, dressed in full Ferrari gear.

Now, it appears the New Zealander is very much enjoying being back in the F1 paddock. "Little Jeddah paddock reunion," Pinkham's Instagram post was captioned.

